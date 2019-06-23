Beat the heat with some refreshing Beetroot Float

The holiday season is here. Time for more outings, more playtime and precious moments with loved ones. Unfortunately, it can also be a period of mindless binging. It is advisable that you include something healthy in your diet. Something that is easy on the palate and could help us sail through the scorching summers.

Here is one of the most loved summery mocktail from my workshop. I love picking up the most unused and the most boycotted ingredients of all times. This time I opted for beetroot. People either like it or dislike it. But despite its taste, the plethora of health benefits that this red beauty offers, makes it one of the coolest superfoods of today’s time.

Here’s a step-by-step guide of the Beetroot Float recipe.

Serves: 6

Ingredients:

8 medium beetroots, peeled and grated

Salt to taste

2 tsp – Sugar

2 cups – Yoghurt

3 tsp – Roasted cumin powder

Black salt to taste

Brown sugar to decorate

A piece of muslin cloth

Crushed ice

Note: I used a wine glass for the mocktail.

Method:

* Mix grated beetroots with salt and sugar to taste. Pass through a piece of muslin to remove the extract. Add 2 cups of water.

* Now process the beetroot extract with yoghurt, roasted cumin powder, black salt and ice till smooth in blender.

* Frost the rims of wine glasses with brown sugar. Pour the beetroot mixture and serve immediately.

Please note that the leftover grated beetroot can be an interesting ingredient for some spicy Beetroot Cutlets or Parathas.

Health benefits of beetroot:

* It is often advised to consume beetroot in its raw form, which naturally retains all the essential nutrients. Beetroot is packed with Vitamins A, C, K, beta-carotene, polyphenols, antioxidants and folate, all of which helps to boost blood count and immunity. Consumption of beetroot helps lower blood pressure. Beetroot has anti-inflammatory and detoxifying properties that help flush out toxins from the body, which reflects as a healthy and glowing skin.

Shalini Rajani is the founder of Crazy Kadchi and holds innovative and healthy cooking workshops for all age groups.