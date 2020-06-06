Beat the heat with this all-time summer favourite drink

Remember our grandmothers making a chilled glass of shikanji after our time out in the sun? Not just a much needed respite, shikanji works wonders for our bodies. As per Ayurveda, our body is divided in vata, pitta and kapha depending on what kind of an energy is flowing through the body. A balance of all three is required for a well-functioning system. However, if you have been lately experiencing heat flashes, mushy bowel movements and difficulty falling asleep, then your pitta composition may be disturbed, which is why a soothing concoction like basil shikanji can do the trick, explains blogger and YouTuber and “aspiring Ayurvedic chef” Amrita Kaur on an Instagram post.
Here is the recipe
Ingredients
Lemon juice
1/4tsp – Rock salt
Few basil leaves
Matka cold water
Mishri for sweetener
Pinch of roasted cumin powder
Pinch of fennel powder
Method
Take out the juice of a lemon in a glass. Added 1/4 tsp rock salt. Mix it well until salt dissolves completely in the lemon juice.
Take basil leaves.
Add matka cold water, mishri as a sweetener followed by a pinch of roasted cumin powder and fennel powder.
Pro tips
*Mixing lemon juice with rock salt helps in reducing the sharpness of lemon which helps cool the body effectively.
*While Kaur used Italian basil leaves, one can use Thai ones or tulsi or mint.
Would you try it out today?
