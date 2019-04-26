Beat the heat: Why you need to include curd in your diet this summer

Summer is officially here and a large part of it includes surviving the sweltering heat, staying hydrated and eating the right things. You might not believe us, but a healthy diet can go a long way in helping you beat the heat.

Advertising

An important ingredient that you must incorporate in your diet during summer is curd. The humble dahi has more benefits than you might know, and in case you need some more reasons to have it regularly, here are some.

Keeps you hydrated

Curd helps to keep one hydrated. It is not only light and easy to digest but goes a long way in boosting energy levels.

Helps in boosting immunity

Curd also helps in boosting immunity. It has probiotics or good bacteria and that help in improving the immune system. Having it daily can help the body fight against viruses and infections.

Advertising

Helps in building stronger bones

The presence of calcium in curd helps in keeping your bones healthy. Along with calcium, it also has phosphorus which contributes to bone growth. Needless to say, curd helps in fighting against arthritis and osteoporosis.

Helps in improving skin

Summer is a tiring time for the skin as eruptions happen all the time. Not only does applying curd help, having it also gives a nice glow to the skin and keeps it healthy. Presence of minerals like zinc, vitamin E and phosphorous contribute to it.

Helps in losing weight

Believe it or not, having curd can help you lose weight. It also helps in losing weight around the stomach and can help you to achieve that flat stomach.

ALSO READ | Mouth-watering chaat recipes you can try out this summer

You can also try out some easy recipes where you can use curd like Raj Kachori.

Ingredients:

2 – Boiled potatoes

½cup – Moong dal (boiled)

Oil to fry

1tbsp – Maida (white flour)

1cup – Sooji

4-5 – Papdi

1tsp – Black pepper

1tsp – Red chilli powder

Salt ( to taste)

200g – Curd

2tsp – Cumin seeds

½cup – Sweet chutney

½cup – Green chutney

½cup – Sev

½cup – Coriander leaves (chopped)

Instructions:

*In a mixing bowl, take sooji and refined flour. Roast it and make a dough.

*Make kachoris out of the sooji dough.

*Heat enough oil in a wok or pan to deep fry the kachoris.

*Press the kachori with a ladle to puff it up and then reduce the flame to minimum and fry them until golden brown and crispy.

*Break the kachoris from center on the thinner side and place it on a plate

*Now, place four to five potato chunks, 1 tsp boiled moong dal, 2 dahi pakodi, 2 to 3 curd coated papdi, roasted cumin seeds, black pepper, red chilly powder, sweet chutney, curd, green chutney, sev bhujiya, pomegranate seeds

*Add the masalas and serve.

You can also make dahi rice. Easy to make and digest, watch how to make it here.

Do you need any more reasons to have curd regularly?