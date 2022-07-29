Friday treat: Enjoy yummy ‘strawberry mango popsicles’ today

The word popsicle reminds us of our childhood and, of course, summer. So why not relive some of those special moments by indulging in ‘strawberry mango popsicles’ today?

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

This refreshing popsicle will not only help you beat the heat but will also be a treat for our taste buds.

“When life gives you popsicles, you eat them up,” said Yasmin Karachiwala, as she shared a delicious recipe for “my super refreshing, dairy-free, sugar-free, vegan, and healthy” popsicles on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yasmin Karachiwala | Celebrity Fitness Instructor (@yasminkarachiwala)

Ingredients

2 mangoes

1 cup strawberries

¼ cup of nut milk of choice

Also Read | | Fried okra, beyond the batter

Method

In a blender, add mangoes, nut milk and blend.

and blend. Next, blend the strawberries as you add water according to your requirement.

Pour the strawberry purée in the popsicle mould halfway and then add the mango purée to fill it.

Insert the popsicle sticks and freeze them!

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!