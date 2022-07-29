scorecardresearch
Friday, July 29, 2022

Friday treat: Enjoy yummy ‘strawberry mango popsicles’ today

These "super refreshing, dairy-free, sugarfree, vegan, and healthy” popsicles will be a treat to your taste buds

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 29, 2022 3:50:14 pm
PopsicleTry this popsicle recipe to beat the summer heat (Source: Pexels)

The word popsicle reminds us of our childhood and, of course, summer. So why not relive some of those special moments by indulging in ‘strawberry mango popsicles’ today?

This refreshing popsicle will not only help you beat the heat but will also be a treat for our taste buds.

“When life gives you popsicles, you eat them up,” said Yasmin Karachiwala, as she shared a delicious recipe for “my super refreshing, dairy-free, sugar-free, vegan, and healthy” popsicles on Instagram.

Ingredients

Method

  • In a blender, add mangoes, nut milk and blend.
  • Next, blend the strawberries as you add water according to your requirement.
  • Pour the strawberry purée in the popsicle mould halfway and then add the mango purée to fill it.
  •  Insert the popsicle sticks and freeze them!

