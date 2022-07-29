Friday treat: Enjoy yummy ‘strawberry mango popsicles’ today

July 29, 2022 3:50:14 pm
The word popsicle reminds us of our childhood and, of course, summer. So why not relive some of those special moments by indulging in ‘strawberry mango popsicles’ today?
Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price
This refreshing popsicle will not only help you beat the heat but will also be a treat for our taste buds.
“When life gives you popsicles, you eat them up,” said Yasmin Karachiwala, as she shared a delicious recipe for “my super refreshing, dairy-free, sugar-free, vegan, and healthy” popsicles on Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
Ingredients
- 2 mangoes
- 1 cup strawberries
- ¼ cup of nut milk of choice
Method
Subscriber Only Stories
- In a blender, add mangoes, nut milk and blend.
- Next, blend the strawberries as you add water according to your requirement.
- Pour the strawberry purée in the popsicle mould halfway and then add the mango purée to fill it.
- Insert the popsicle sticks and freeze them!
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Smriti Irani defamation suit: Amid bar row, Delhi HC asks Congress leaders to remove social media posts
By upholding PMLA, SC puts its stamp on Kafka's law
Accused Avinash Bhosale diverted Rs 300 cr to buy property in London
Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham’s film sinks to a new low
Board exam results: We need criteria that give fair assessment of a child's capacitiesPremium
The Netflix show resembles a cheap Dharma knockoff
Markets rising, should you invest for short-term gains?Premium
Latest News
Final-year medical students from China, Ukraine can appear for FMGE, says NMC
Coimbatore: Physical education teacher arrested after complaints of sexual harassment
Mysskin: All my assistants will only make good cinema
NMC permits Indian medical students from China, Ukraine to sit for FMGE
Watch: Next time you call me old, think about it, says Sunil Chhetri on his fitness
Watch: Aaditya Thackeray pauses speech for azaan during Nishtha Yatra
Inflation hits record 8.9% in 19 countries using the euro
CWG opening ceremony: Indian women deserved better than the unisex attire. Call it a post-Black Panther-swag, the African nations sparkled in their jewellery
Factbox: The crypto crash hit these companies the hardest
Chandigarh: Suspended jail warden arrested for breaking into IAS officers’ houses
HC directs collector to remove 48 structures near Mumbai airport for flouting height norms
‘Coolest by a mile’: Digital illustrator’s artwork with seemingly endless zoom-in wows netizens