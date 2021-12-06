Feel bloated after having dried beans? These cooking hacks will help ‘reduce the gas factor’

Most of us enjoy eating legumes and dried beans. But it is also common to experience heaviness, bloating and gas after consuming them. While you may blame the beans, you can completely avoid feeling so by soaking and cooking them the right way.

As per nutritionist Shonali Sabherwal’s new book Beauty Diet: Eat Your Way to a Fab New You, dried beans like rajma, mung, urad, chana, and masoor, need to be soaked and cooked in a proper way to reduce digestive discomfort, and also get rid of toxins from the outer skin.

Beans that are higher in fibre can cause bloating and discomfort if one’s body isn’t used to higher amounts of fibre.

In an Instagram post, the nutritionist suggested some tips to keep in mind.

*Whole beans must be soaked well — almost eight hours overnight (they are yang and by pre-soaking them, we add a yin component to them and as they expand, it makes for balance)

*Discard the soaking water. “This eliminates the gas factor,” she mentioned.

*You can also soak them in warm water for about an hour, so they swells up to twice their size. “It is a way to make keep them firm and retain their shape when cooked,” she said.

*If you are unable to digest beans, then pressure cook them. This will make them more digestible, she remarked.

*Take off the foam, as they cook.

*Add salt and any acid-forming ingredient like tomatoes, vinegar only at the end, as it prevents the bean from softening.

*To sweeten them, add vegetables like red pumpkin, carrots and onions while they cook. Add large amounts of vegetables, (1 cup each) and lesser water.

