Have you tried making bathua raita?

One need not reiterate the refreshing taste of raita alongside an Indian dish. If you are a fan of raita, you may have already tasted different variants but have you tried making it with bathua (Chenopodium album) leaves?

Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), which keeps sharing healthy recipes, took to Twitter to share an easy and quick recipe for making bathua raita. “This Bathua Raita is a perfect accompaniment that goes with any Indian dish and the dose of green makes it a nutritious choice too!” it wrote.

Check out the recipe:

Ingredients

2 cup – Bathua leaves

1 cup – Yogurt

Salt to taste

½ tsp – Black salt

¼ tsp – Roasted cumin powder

For tadka

½ tsp – Ghee

1 tsp – Cumin

½ tsp – Red chilli powder

1 pinch – Hing (asafoetida)

Method

*Clean and discard the stems from the bathua bunch. Wash the leaves well under running water two to three times to get rid of dirt.

*Heat some water in a pan and bring it to a boil. Now add the leaves to the boiling water.

*Cook for five to seven minutes and take it off the heat. Drain the water from the leaves and keep it aside to cool.

*Put the leaves in a blender and blend to make a smooth paste. If needed, add some water while grinding.

*Whisk the yogurt in a bowl till smooth using a whisk or spoon.

*Add the bathua puree, salt, black salt and roasted cumin powder to the yogurt and mix well.

*For tadka: Heat ghee in a small tadka pan and add cumin. Once it splutters, add a pinch of hing and red chilli powder and take off heat immediately.

*Pour the tadka on top of the raita. Refrigerate for some time.

*Serve chilled