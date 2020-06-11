Recipe: You must try this basic vanilla mug cake today

Vanilla makes everything tastes to much better, isn’t it? Add some of it to coffee, muffins or cakes, and the flavour just reaches a whole new level. But it is a hero flavour with a beautiful fragrance that stands out on it own. So if you too, like us, are a vanilla fan, this is just the recipe for you. Give this vanilla mug cake a shot today (you can thank us later!).
Ingredients
- 2 tbsp – Melted butter
- 2 tbsp – Milk
- 1/2 tsp – Vanilla extract
- 1- Egg yolk
- 2 tbsp – Sugar
- 4 tbsp – All-purpose flour or maida
- 1/2 tsp – Baking powder
Steps
*In a microwave-safe mug/cup, mix all-purpose flour with baking powder. Give it a mix and add sugar.
*Now it is time to add the wet ingredients to this dry mixture. Add in the egg yolk, melted butter, milk and mix until you get a thin consistency batter. Finally, add vanilla extract.
*Pop it into the microwave for a minute and enjoy!
You can have it plain or top it with roughly chopped chocolate pieces or some chocolate syrup.
