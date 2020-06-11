Recipe: You must try this basic vanilla mug cake today

Would you like to try this cake today? (Photo: Getty Images) Would you like to try this cake today? (Photo: Getty Images)

Vanilla makes everything tastes to much better, isn’t it? Add some of it to coffee, muffins or cakes, and the flavour just reaches a whole new level. But it is a hero flavour with a beautiful fragrance that stands out on it own. So if you too, like us, are a vanilla fan, this is just the recipe for you. Give this vanilla mug cake a shot today (you can thank us later!).

Ingredients

2 tbsp – Melted butter

2 tbsp – Milk

1/2 tsp – Vanilla extract

1- Egg yolk

2 tbsp – Sugar

4 tbsp – All-purpose flour or maida

1/2 tsp – Baking powder

Steps

*In a microwave-safe mug/cup, mix all-purpose flour with baking powder. Give it a mix and add sugar.

*Now it is time to add the wet ingredients to this dry mixture. Add in the egg yolk, melted butter, milk and mix until you get a thin consistency batter. Finally, add vanilla extract.

*Pop it into the microwave for a minute and enjoy!

You can have it plain or top it with roughly chopped chocolate pieces or some chocolate syrup.

Here are other easy quarantine snacks you can try

Try a cup of this coffee mug cake; here’s the recipe

Craving pizza? Here’s how you can make it in a mug

Tonight, try this two-minute choco lava cake in a mug recipe

Love chocolate chip cookies? Make them in a mug

You can make a dhokla in a mug; here’s how

Would you like to try it?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd