From Energy Laddoos to Pumpkin Burfi: Indulge in these easy, healthy recipes this festive season

With the onset of the festive season, many of us tend to consume sweets and savouries that are high on calories. This may prove harmful for our health in the long-term. So if you are one of those who is looking for healthy yet tasty sweets and savouries that you can gorge on during the festivities, then you are on the right page. To help you keep healthy, yet enjoy the festivities, we have curated a few healthy recipes that you must try. From laddoos to burfis, and savouries like chakli, there is something for everyone’s palate.

Dry Fruit Energy Balls or Laddoos by dietician Shikha Mahajan, holistic nutritionist, founder, Diet Podium

These naturally sweetened energy balls are loaded with the goodness of whole foods like nuts and dates. Dates are a good source of fiber, various vitamins and minerals like calcium, iron, phosphorus, potassium, magnesium and zinc. Make a big batch and enjoy these yummy snacks that you can enjoy as an evening or morning snack.

Ingredients:

10 – Medjool dates or any soft dates pitted

1/2 cup – Toasted nuts coarsely ground

1tbsp – Oil

Honey (if required)

Method:

*Dry roast the nuts in a pan. Now put these nuts in a pan without oil and place it on medium heat. Stir the nuts in between until warm and lightly toasted.

*To roast in a microwave: Layer the nuts in a single layer in a microwave safe plate. Pop in the microwave for about one to one and a half minute.

*Grind the dates in a food processor or mixer. Transfer it to a pan, add oil and cook it on medium heat till the dates soften.

*Add the ground nuts to the dates and mix well until it all comes together. Add few teaspoons of honey, if needed. Take it off heat.

*Let the mixture cool slightly. Divide the mixture into 12 equal portions and roll it into balls with the palm of your hands. Store in an airtight container and enjoy an energy-filled snack anytime.

Dates and Milk Crumble by chef Tarun Sibal, Street Storyss, Bangalore

Ingredients:

150g – Khoya burfi

50g – Seedless dates

1tsp – Dried rose petals

1tsp – Salted pistachio slivers

1tsp – Almond slivers

Fresh flora to garnish

Ghee to baste

Method:

*Baste an oven-proof flat tray with ghee.

*Crumble the khoya burfi on the tray and top it with dates.

*Put it in the oven at 250 degrees for 4 min.

*Take it out, the sides should be be golden brown and the top should have a crust

*Use a flat spoon to transfer it on the serving plate

*Garnish with almonds, pistachios, dried rose petals and fresh flora.

Satisfy your sweet cravings with these healthy, delicious, easy to prepare recipes.

Pumpkin Burfi by dietician Shikha Mahajan, holistic nutritionist, founder, Diet Podium

Pumpkin burfi is a delicious, gluten-free and healthy Indian sweet recipe. It is simple, quick and requires no pre-preparation which makes it a perfect dessert to enjoy on festivals and holidays. It is prepared with grated pumpkin (kaddu), Besan (chickpea flour), milk and jaggery and flavoured with cardamom and saffron. No matter how health conscious you are, everybody needs a little dessert sometimes and you can definitely enjoy it at the times when sweet cravings kick in!

Ingredients:

1 cup – Chickpea flour (Besan)

1 cup – Grated pumpkin

1-1 1/2 cup – Jaggery powder (as per your taste)

1/2 cup – Milk

1/4 to 1/2 cup – Melted ghee/clarified butter

1tsp – Green cardamom powder

Method:

*Sift chickpea flour (besan). Add the flour in a pan and lightly roast it over low heat till you get a nice aroma.

*Add 1tsp ghee and sauté grated pumpkin separately for a few minutes in a pan to remove the raw smell.

*Now combine flour, sautéed pumpkin, milk and jaggery powder in a pan.

*Mix it well to ensure there are no lumps.

*Place the pan over medium heat and stir continuously for few minutes till the mixture starts to thicken.

*Now add ghee, simmer the heat and stir for few more minutes.

*When it gets thicker, turn off the heat.

*Add cardamom powder and leave it to cool down.

*Transfer the content into the ghee greased plate and leave it for a few minutes.

*When it is still warm, sprinkle musk melon seeds and some chopped cashews on top and cut it into square pieces.

Baked Kellogg’s Special K Chakli

Prep Time: 15 min

Serves: 2

Ingredients:

2 cups – Kellogg’s Special K crumbs (ground to a powder)

1/4 cup – Rice flour

1 cup – Low-fat curd

1tsp – Cumin seeds

1tbsp – Ginger paste

1tsp – Green chilli paste

1tbsp – Sesame seeds, roasted

1tsp – Nigella seeds (kalonji)

Salt

Refined flour for dusting on baking tray

Method:

*In a bowl, add all ingredients and mix well. Make a dough. If required, add a little water.

*Put the mixture into a chakli press and press out round swirls of the dough onto a baking tray dusted with refined flour, working closely from the centre to the outside for the swirls (approximately 50 mm/two-inch diameter). You will get about 10 chaklis.

*Bake these chaklis in a pre-heated oven at 180°C for 20 to 25 minutes, turning all the chaklis once after 10 to 12 minutes.

*Cool and store in an air-tight container.

Elai Paniyaram by chef Rana Mukherjee, executive chef, Four Points by Sheraton Mahabalipuram Resort and Convention Center

Preparation Time: 30 minutes

Cooking Time: 45 minutes

Makes: 15 to 18 pieces

Ingredients:

Banana Leaf

For Filling:

1 cup – Grated jaggery

1/2 cup – Water

1 cup – Coconut

1tsp – Cardamom powder

For Dough:

2 cups – Rice flour

Water as needed

Oil as needed

Method:

*Put jaggery in a pan with water and heat until it is melted.

*Add coconut and cardamom and mix well.

*Set aside once the mix is thick.

*Use rice flour to make a soft dough with hot water.

*Once the dough is ready, use banana leaf and place a small ball of dough.

*Before flattening the dough on the leaf, grease it with little oil.

*Put a tablespoon of jaggery mix on the flatten dough and fold it over in two.

*Put it into steamer for 15 mins.

*Serve it hot