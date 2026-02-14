Beyond plain water: Why Banita Sandhu swears by consuming electrolytes, ‘especially before my period’

Banita Sandhu recently shared her hydration routine in an exclusive interview with indianexpress.com, revealing a simple yet effective wellness tip. “I love hydration, and I take electrolytes daily, especially before my period, to help with water retention, bloating, and swelling,” she said.

“Drinking water alone is not enough to hydrate you. Since I have introduced electrolytes into my daily routine, I not only feel my skin is better and more hydrated, but I’ve also noticed my energy is much better. I have better mental clarity. I can focus more. So yeah, that is a skincare tip I would definitely give,” the Bridgerton actress added.

Her emphasis on electrolytes highlights a growing trend in mindful hydration: adding essential minerals such as sodium, potassium, magnesium, and chloride to plain water. To understand why, we reached out to Aditi Prasad Apte, Senior Clinical Nutritionist at Aster RV Hospital.

Why electrolytes can make a difference

“Plain water is sufficient for hydration in most everyday situations,” explains Apte. “However, hydration isn’t just about water. Electrolytes regulate fluid balance, nerve function, and muscle contractions.”

Certain circumstances increase the body’s electrolyte needs. “When people sweat heavily during exercise, or lose fluids due to illness, adding electrolytes helps the body absorb and retain fluids more effectively,” she adds. Benefits include improved fluid retention, prevention of dehydration-related fatigue and cramps, and support for muscle and nerve function. Electrolyte-enhanced water is particularly useful for those exercising for over an hour, sweating excessively, or dealing with vomiting or diarrhoea.

During the interview, Banita also revealed that she always carries electrolytes in her bag (Image: Instagram/Banita Sandhu) During the interview, Banita also revealed that she always carries electrolytes in her bag (Image: Instagram/Banita Sandhu)

Potential boosts to energy, focus, and skin health

Apte explains how electrolytes can indirectly enhance mental and physical well-being. “Energy and focus are supported because electrolytes aid nerve signalling and maintain blood volume. Imbalances can cause fatigue, headaches, or brain fog, so correcting them may improve clarity and stamina.”

They also aid recovery and skin health. Sodium, potassium, and magnesium support muscle repair and reduce cramps post-exercise, while proper hydration improves skin elasticity and barrier function. Although electrolytes don’t directly improve skin, they enhance hydration, which indirectly benefits appearance.

Story continues below this ad

Long-term use over a year, as Banita practices, may help reduce dehydration-related symptoms like dizziness or cramps, improve exercise tolerance, and maintain hydration during travel or hot seasons. However, Apte cautions that for sedentary individuals with a balanced diet, the difference compared to plain water may be minimal.

Risks of daily electrolyte consumption

Electrolytes are beneficial when needed but can pose risks if consumed in excess. “High sodium intake may increase blood pressure or strain the kidneys, and mineral imbalances can affect heart rhythm or digestion. Added sugars in commercial electrolyte drinks can also contribute to weight gain and metabolic issues,” Apte warns.

For Banita, the key is mindful use: electrolytes strategically incorporated into her routine provide hydration, energy, focus, and better skin — a simple wellness hack she swears by.