Beyond plain water: Why Banita Sandhu swears by consuming electrolytes, ‘especially before my period’

Sandhu says that since she has added electrolytes to her routine, she has a better clarity and focus.

By: Lifestyle Desk
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 14, 2026 05:56 PM IST
electrolyteBanita has been using electrolytes for hydration for over an year now (Image: Instagram/Banita Sandhu)
Make us preferred source on Google

Banita Sandhu recently shared her hydration routine in an exclusive interview with indianexpress.com, revealing a simple yet effective wellness tip. “I love hydration, and I take electrolytes daily, especially before my period, to help with water retention, bloating, and swelling,” she said.

“Drinking water alone is not enough to hydrate you. Since I have introduced electrolytes into my daily routine, I not only feel my skin is better and more hydrated, but I’ve also noticed my energy is much better. I have better mental clarity. I can focus more. So yeah, that is a skincare tip I would definitely give,” the Bridgerton actress added.

Her emphasis on electrolytes highlights a growing trend in mindful hydration: adding essential minerals such as sodium, potassium, magnesium, and chloride to plain water. To understand why, we reached out to Aditi Prasad Apte, Senior Clinical Nutritionist at Aster RV Hospital.

Why electrolytes can make a difference

“Plain water is sufficient for hydration in most everyday situations,” explains Apte. “However, hydration isn’t just about water. Electrolytes regulate fluid balance, nerve function, and muscle contractions.”

Certain circumstances increase the body’s electrolyte needs. “When people sweat heavily during exercise, or lose fluids due to illness, adding electrolytes helps the body absorb and retain fluids more effectively,” she adds. Benefits include improved fluid retention, prevention of dehydration-related fatigue and cramps, and support for muscle and nerve function. Electrolyte-enhanced water is particularly useful for those exercising for over an hour, sweating excessively, or dealing with vomiting or diarrhoea.

electrolyte During the interview, Banita also revealed that she always carries electrolytes in her bag (Image: Instagram/Banita Sandhu)
Also Read | ‘I don’t drink coffee anymore, and it’s helped my nervous system so much’: Actor Banita Sandhu on fitness, food, and films

Potential boosts to energy, focus, and skin health

Apte explains how electrolytes can indirectly enhance mental and physical well-being. “Energy and focus are supported because electrolytes aid nerve signalling and maintain blood volume. Imbalances can cause fatigue, headaches, or brain fog, so correcting them may improve clarity and stamina.”

They also aid recovery and skin health. Sodium, potassium, and magnesium support muscle repair and reduce cramps post-exercise, while proper hydration improves skin elasticity and barrier function. Although electrolytes don’t directly improve skin, they enhance hydration, which indirectly benefits appearance.

Story continues below this ad

Long-term use over a year, as Banita practices, may help reduce dehydration-related symptoms like dizziness or cramps, improve exercise tolerance, and maintain hydration during travel or hot seasons. However, Apte cautions that for sedentary individuals with a balanced diet, the difference compared to plain water may be minimal.

Risks of daily electrolyte consumption

Electrolytes are beneficial when needed but can pose risks if consumed in excess. “High sodium intake may increase blood pressure or strain the kidneys, and mineral imbalances can affect heart rhythm or digestion. Added sugars in commercial electrolyte drinks can also contribute to weight gain and metabolic issues,” Apte warns.

For Banita, the key is mindful use: electrolytes strategically incorporated into her routine provide hydration, energy, focus, and better skin — a simple wellness hack she swears by.

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Lifestyle
The eight-legged imposter: How Myrmarachne perfected the art of the con
spider
The ‘one-night stand’ that lasted 38 years: Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi’s unlikely love story
Archana Parmeet relationship
Hardik Pandya gets inked for Valentine Mahieka Sharma; tattoo artist says it ‘captures their chemistry’
Hardik Pandya tattoo for Valentine Mahieka Sharma
A guide to surviving long-distance relationships: 7 rules made on a Delhi cafe table
how to survive long-distance relationships
Advertisement
PHOTOS
valentine
Who was Saint Valentine?
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Must Read
England vs Scotland Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
England vs Scotland
New Zealand vs South Africa Live Score Updates
NZ vs SA LIVE Score Updates T20 World Cup: Follow New Zealand vs South Africa match Live from Ahmedabad.
This weekend, watch how cricket is vanishing from India-Pakistan cricket rivalry
It's a tragedy that cricket's most storied rivalry has gotten muted. (File Photo/AP)
Nothing CEO Carl Pei on the flagship store in India, foldables, and the phone of the future in the AI era
Nothing Store
Why AI chatbots change their answers when you ask 'Are you sure?'
AI chatbots often revise their answers when challenged, a behaviour researchers call “sycophancy.”
India’s IT sector is adapting to generative AI without mass job losses, new study finds
Gen AI tools are boosting productivity across India’s IT sector, with new research showing jobs evolving rather than disappearing. (Image for representation: FreePik)
The eight-legged imposter: How Myrmarachne perfected the art of the con
spider
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Marrying at 29, ignoring caste: How a Jeevansathi study shows Indians are 'rewriting’ the rules of arranged marriage
Strict caste preferences have dropped significantly over the decade
After 146 years, Darjeeling’s iconic toy train finally gets its first woman TTE: Meet Sarita Yolmo
As a ticket examiner, she has also travelled on broad-gauge trains operating out of New Jalpaiguri
‘Shameful and painful’: Why Pakistan’s national hockey team was left stranded on Australian streets
Pakistan hockey team in Australia
A 10-month-old girl’s final gift: Baby Alin becomes Kerala’s youngest organ donor, giving hope to others
The liver will be transplanted into a six-month-old baby undergoing treatment at KIMS Hospital
Google’s Valentine’s Day special doodle celebrates the day of love
February, often referred to as the month of love, is the most-anticipated month among romantics
Feb 14: Latest News
Advertisement