Make this no-fuss banana pudding tonight

Would you like to try this easy breezy dessert? (Source: Ruchira Hoon/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

Mondays feel incomplete without a delicious dessert, isn’t it? But the recipe doesn’t have to be an elaborate one. So what if we tell you that you can count on your favourite bananas for a sumptuous treat tonight? To cut short your search efforts, we have curated a yummy recipe that you must try in the kitchen today. So why wait, lets dive right in!

Here is an easy recipe from chef Ruchira Hoon, who calls it ‘Brown Butter Sticky Banana Pudding’.

Check it out below:

She wrote, “If you love your banana desserts as much as I do then here is a no fuss super deadly delicious banana pudding that bakes up quickly and is even faster to put together.”

Here’s the quick recipe.

Ingredients

125g – Butter

2 – Ripe bananas

A pinch of salt

1 – Egg

½ cup – Brown sugar

¾ cup – Flour

¾ tsp – Baking powder

Method

*Heat the butter on a saucepan on high flame for four minutes until it foams and turns golden brown.

*Cool and strain into a bowl.

*Mash together banana and sugar. Add in the egg and mix well.

*Add in the brown butter and whisk.

*Add flour, salt and baking powder. Mix until just combined.

*Pour into ramekins (about 4-5) and bake at 180 degree centigrade in a pre-heated oven for about 15 minutes.

*Serve with salted caramel sauce and cream or ice cream of your choice.

While the chef drizzled some salted caramel sauce, she said, “it’s amazing just plain too”.

Would you like to try?

