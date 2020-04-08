Move over cakes, brownies and breads, it’s time for banana pancake

Try out this pancake with a twist. (Photo: Chef Vicky Ratnani/Instagram;designed by Gargi Singh) Try out this pancake with a twist. (Photo: Chef Vicky Ratnani/Instagram;designed by Gargi Singh)

Cooking is an art that evolves with time. Yet, there is the excitement of revisiting good-old recipes from time to time. What better time than now? Giving us a glimpse into how the good-old banana pancake is still the popular option for piling on the carbs to kick-start the day is none other than chef Vicky Ratnani. While giving the pancake a healthier twist with oatmeal, Ratnani shared the recipe on Instagram.

Take a look.

He captioned the post, “Pancakes Quarantina. Don’t throw away your overripe bananas or any fruit. Made up these Overipe Banana & Oat Pancakes.”

Overripe Banana and Oat Pancakes

Ingredients

2 no – Overripe bananas

1/2 cup – Oats

1 cup – Milk or any nut milk

Honey optional

1tsp – Cinnamon powder

1tbsp – Chia seeds

1/2tsp – Oil/butter

Method

*Blend together Bananas, oats, honey, cinnamon, chia seeds to make batter with a coating consistency.

*Heat butter or oil in a non-stick pan.

*Ladle a spoon of batter.

*Cook about three minutes on a medium flame either side until it is golden brown.

Note: The batter should be thinner than traditional pancakes, but should not be runny. In case, it is too runny, add more oats and blend. If it is too thick, add a teaspoon of milk and blend. Repeat until the desired consistency is reached.

What we love about pancakes

Light, fluffy and comforting, pancakes can be your go-to choice for something sweet on the breakfast table. Instead of opting for maple syrup or any added sugars, use natural sweetness in the form of fresh fruit such as sliced strawberries for toppings.

And if you are bored of cake and chocolate recipes, pancakes can be your next stopover in your cooking chronicles.

All prepped up to make it count?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd