Want to lose weight? Add these foods to your morning diet

Weight loss is tough business. There are several factors at play, including one’s body type, lifestyle, metabolic rate, physical activity and diet. Which is why it is important to eat foods that are nutritious and low in calories as these can help you achieve your weight loss goal in a healthy way.

“Superfoods are excellent fitness companions as they supply all the essential vitamins and minerals, and provide essential fuel which helps to burn body fat faster. Breakfast is one of the most important meals of the day and superfoods containing antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties are a great kick-starters,” says Rohit Shelatkar, VP at Vitabiotics, Fitness & Nutrition Expert who suggests the following foods for those looking to shed some kilos.

● Oatmeal: Oatmeal is the perfect breakfast food because it gives your body enough energy to keep you going through the day and also controls blood sugar levels. Oatmeal also contains beta glucan, which is a kind of a soluble fibre.

● Bananas: This fruit contains fiber, vitamins and minerals. Bananas also help to improve insulin sensitivity, Bananas are also a good source of potassium and magnesium, both very important for the heart.

● Eggs: Eggs are another healthy breakfast food for people looking to lose weight. They are low in calories and high in proteins. Eating eggs for breakfast also eliminates the need for snacking between meals, as it has the power to keep us satiated.

● Berries: Berries are delicious and packed with antioxidants. Popular types include blueberries, raspberries, strawberries and blackberries. They’re lower in sugar than most fruits, yet higher in fiber.

● Yoghurt: Yoghurt contains a protein which gives an extra edge to those looking to get leaner. Protein is naturally filling and takes longer to digest than simple carbohydrates. Consume yoghurt to save calories and avoid unnecessary sugar by choosing plain yogurt as a snack, fresh fruits can be added to it for sweetness.

● Green tea: It is packed with antioxidants, helps to lower blood sugar and blood pressure, and it is a natural source of energy. It is best consumed without sugar. One can add lemon or honey if required.

“One can mix and match items and use a different combination each week. This keeps the diet interesting and avoids any potential deficiencies by eating the same foods every day,” adds Shelatkar.

