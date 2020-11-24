Satiate your cravings with this nutritious banana flower snack; recipe inside

Make banana flower vadis at home with a simple recipe. (Source:

Banana flower is part of many Indian cuisines and is used to make a variety of dishes. Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar’s mother Rekha recently shared a recipe for making a snack with a banana flower — banana flower vadi.

Banana flower has many health benefits. “Banana flower consumption is recommended for period health/hormonal health,” Rekha wrote on Instagram. Again, it has anti-diabetic and anti-ageing properties. It has a low glycemic index and a high content of dietary fibre and antioxidants, and help reduce cholesterol levels and protects the body from obesity, studies have shown.

Check out the recipe:

Ingredients

Banana flower

2 cups – Besan (chickpea flour)

½ cup – Rice flour

2 tbsp- Ginger garlic paste

3-4 – Green chillies (as per taste)

1 tsp – Coriander and cumin powder

Salt as per taste

2 tbsp – Hot oil

Oil for shallow / deep frying

1- Onion (optional)

Method

*Clean and cut the banana flower for the vegetable of the flower.

*Mix besan, rice flour, ginger garlic paste, green chillies, coriander and cumin powder, onion (if needed), and salt and add water to prepare a mixture of the consistency of idli batter.

*Take a plate, grease with oil, pour the mixture in it and cook in pressure cooker/steamer.

* Allow it to cool down once cooked.

*Cut into rectangular pieces.

* Shallow fry or deep fry the vadis.

*Garnish with fresh coconut.

