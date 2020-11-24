scorecardresearch
Tuesday, November 24, 2020
Satiate your cravings with this nutritious banana flower snack; recipe inside

Banana flower has many health benefits; make this healthy snack in no time!

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | November 24, 2020 3:50:29 pm
Make banana flower vadis at home with a simple recipe.

Banana flower is part of many Indian cuisines and is used to make a variety of dishes. Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar’s mother Rekha recently shared a recipe for making a snack with a banana flower — banana flower vadi.

Banana flower has many health benefits. “Banana flower consumption is recommended for period health/hormonal health,” Rekha wrote on Instagram. Again, it has anti-diabetic and anti-ageing properties. It has a low glycemic index and a high content of dietary fibre and antioxidants, and help reduce cholesterol levels and protects the body from obesity, studies have shown.

Check out the recipe:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rekha Diwekar (@rekhadiwekar)

Ingredients

Banana flower
2 cups – Besan (chickpea flour)
½ cup – Rice flour
2 tbsp- Ginger garlic paste
3-4 – Green chillies (as per taste)
1 tsp – Coriander and cumin powder
Salt as per taste
2 tbsp – Hot oil
Oil for shallow / deep frying
1- Onion (optional)

Read| Beauty tips: Amazing ways banana can benefit your skin and hair

Method

*Clean and cut the banana flower for the vegetable of the flower.
*Mix besan, rice flour, ginger garlic paste, green chillies, coriander and cumin powder, onion (if needed), and salt and add water to prepare a mixture of the consistency of idli batter.
*Take a plate, grease with oil, pour the mixture in it and cook in pressure cooker/steamer.
* Allow it to cool down once cooked.
*Cut into rectangular pieces.
* Shallow fry or deep fry the vadis.
*Garnish with fresh coconut.

