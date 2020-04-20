Got ripe bananas? Give this yummy cake a try just like Shruti Haasan

Many of us are experimenting in the kitchen and whipping up delicious meals, making productive use of our time during lockdown. And while doing that, a lot of us are exploring new things. So what better than waking up to new recipe every day? If you are in the mood to bake, here is actor Shruti Haasan sharing tips to how to prepare a quick and easy-to-make banana cake. And going by the ingredients, it seems vegan.
Take a look!
Hello lovely people !! Hope you are well and safe and happy 🌼 here’s a recipe which turned out super yum and I thought I’d properly share this one !! Enjoy and sending everyone lots of love and good vibes BANANANANANA 6 EGGS COCONUT OIL BAKING SODA BAKING POWDER 3 GROSS BANANAS (The yuckier the better ) 1/2 TEASPOON SALT 1 TEASPOON VANILLA ESSENCE 3 TABLESPOONS COCONUT FLOUR 2 CUPS ALMOND FLOUR STEVIA AS YOU LIKE MIX LIKE A MANIAC BAKE FOR 40 MINUTES AT 180 C IT LOOKED ALL MESSY AT THE END BUT I PROMISE IT WAS CRAZY DELICIOUS
Ingredients
6 – Eggs
Coconut oil
Baking soda
Baking powder
3 – Ripe bananas
1/2tsp – Salt
1tsp – Vanilla essence
3tbsp – Coconut flour
2 cups – Almond flour
Stevia
Method
*Mix all the ingredients together.
*Bake for 40 minutes at 180 Celsius.
Why should you have overripe bananas
Overripe bananas, though may not look appetising, are considered good for cardiovascular health as they are rich in antioxidants which prevent or delay cell damage. According to a 2009-study published in Food Science and Technology Research, bananas with dark spots were eight times more effective in enhancing the power of white blood cells than green-skinned bananas. White blood cells are known to fight infections caused by fungi, viruses and pathogens.
