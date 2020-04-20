Got ripe bananas? Give this yummy cake a try just like Shruti Haasan

Shruti Haasan used overripe bananas to bake a yummy cake. (Photos: Shruti Haasan/Instagram;designed by Gargi Singh) Shruti Haasan used overripe bananas to bake a yummy cake. (Photos: Shruti Haasan/Instagram;designed by Gargi Singh)

Many of us are experimenting in the kitchen and whipping up delicious meals, making productive use of our time during lockdown. And while doing that, a lot of us are exploring new things. So what better than waking up to new recipe every day? If you are in the mood to bake, here is actor Shruti Haasan sharing tips to how to prepare a quick and easy-to-make banana cake. And going by the ingredients, it seems vegan.

Take a look!

In an Instagram post, the actor said, “Here’s a recipe which turned out super yum and I thought I’d properly share this one! Enjoy and sending everyone lots of love and good vibes.”

Ingredients

6 – Eggs

Coconut oil

Baking soda

Baking powder

3 – Ripe bananas

1/2tsp – Salt

1tsp – Vanilla essence

3tbsp – Coconut flour

2 cups – Almond flour

Stevia

Method

*Mix all the ingredients together.

*Bake for 40 minutes at 180 Celsius.

Why should you have overripe bananas

Overripe bananas, though may not look appetising, are considered good for cardiovascular health as they are rich in antioxidants which prevent or delay cell damage. According to a 2009-study published in Food Science and Technology Research, bananas with dark spots were eight times more effective in enhancing the power of white blood cells than green-skinned bananas. White blood cells are known to fight infections caused by fungi, viruses and pathogens.

