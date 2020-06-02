Try your hands at banana bread like Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya

Time for some banana bread from Divyanka’s kitchen. (Source: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh) Time for some banana bread from Divyanka’s kitchen. (Source: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

Like your coffee with a plate of bread? Instead of opting for the boring kind, try making delicious banana bread to add that extra zing. There is nothing like a homemade bread that is made with the choicest ingredients and with your full control over the baking process, that speaks of its quality.

Here’s how you can make a delicious one courtesy actor Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya who has been lately demonstrating her cooking and baking skills in the lockdown.

Here’s the recipe.

Ingredients

3 – Ripe bananas

60g – Coconut/vegetable/olive oil

4tbsp – Maple syrup/erythritol/any other sweetner

1tsp – Vanilla flavour

1tsp – Cinnamon powder

150g – Gluten-free flour blend/ regular flour

150g – Almond flour

2 heaped tsp – Baking powder

1/4tsp – Baking soda (if you have)

1tsp – Apple cider vinegar/white vinegar/white wine

120ml – Almond milk/coconut milk/normal milk

2 – Eggs (can avoid too)

Raisins/walnuts/pecan nuts/almonds/coconut scrapes (any according to your choice).

Method

*In a bowl, sift in dry ingredients and mix thoroughly. Except nuts and raisins. Almond flour has thick texture, put it without sieving.

*In another deep bowl, put oil, vanilla, eggs, vinegar, maple syrup/sweetner, almond milk. Add them one by one and keep mixing thoroughly.

•Mash banana thoroughly and mix in it.

*Add dry ingredients to wet bowl. Mix.

*Add nuts and raisins. Mix. (Keep some separate for garnish).

*Preheat oven at 180 degree C.

*Prepare a baking tin.

*Line it with butter paper and oil. Avoid if using a bundt pan.

*Fill the tin with the batter.

*Bake at 180 degree C for 45 minutes or till skewer/toothpick/knife comes out clean.

Pro tip: If you don’t have all the ingredients, find appropriate alternatives and experiment.

Here are some other dishes that she recently made.

Are you all set to try it out?

