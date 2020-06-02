Try your hands at banana bread like Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya

Like your coffee with a plate of bread? Instead of opting for the boring kind, try making delicious banana bread to add that extra zing. There is nothing like a homemade bread that is made with the choicest ingredients and with your full control over the baking process, that speaks of its quality.
Here’s how you can make a delicious one courtesy actor Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya who has been lately demonstrating her cooking and baking skills in the lockdown.
Here’s the recipe.
Ingredients
3 – Ripe bananas
60g – Coconut/vegetable/olive oil
4tbsp – Maple syrup/erythritol/any other sweetner
1tsp – Vanilla flavour
1tsp – Cinnamon powder
150g – Gluten-free flour blend/ regular flour
150g – Almond flour
2 heaped tsp – Baking powder
1/4tsp – Baking soda (if you have)
1tsp – Apple cider vinegar/white vinegar/white wine
120ml – Almond milk/coconut milk/normal milk
2 – Eggs (can avoid too)
Raisins/walnuts/pecan nuts/almonds/coconut scrapes (any according to your choice).
Method
*In a bowl, sift in dry ingredients and mix thoroughly. Except nuts and raisins. Almond flour has thick texture, put it without sieving.
*In another deep bowl, put oil, vanilla, eggs, vinegar, maple syrup/sweetner, almond milk. Add them one by one and keep mixing thoroughly.
•Mash banana thoroughly and mix in it.
*Add dry ingredients to wet bowl. Mix.
*Add nuts and raisins. Mix. (Keep some separate for garnish).
*Preheat oven at 180 degree C.
*Prepare a baking tin.
*Line it with butter paper and oil. Avoid if using a bundt pan.
*Fill the tin with the batter.
*Bake at 180 degree C for 45 minutes or till skewer/toothpick/knife comes out clean.
Pro tip: If you don’t have all the ingredients, find appropriate alternatives and experiment.
