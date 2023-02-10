scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 10, 2023
This healthy salad recipe is ‘beautifully balanced’

Here is a tasty and easy to make salad recipe you should try

saladTry this easy and nutritious salad recipe (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Staying fit is not only about exercising but also about having wholesome meals. As such, what better than a bowl of fresh veggies salad to start with?

To learn from the best, check out how celebrity yoga trainer Anshuka Parwani makes her veggie salad!

Taking to Instagram she wrote, “Made this bowl full of farm fresh veggies, the Anshuka Yoga way.  This bowl of wellness is beautifully balanced.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ANSHUKA YOGA (@anshukayoga) 

 Ingredients 

* Black rice 

 *Spinach 

 *French beans 

 *Mushrooms 

 *Red cabbage 

 *Shredded carrots 

 *Pomegranate 

 *Aubergine 

Also Read | |Hate veggies? Nutritionist suggests some mouth-watering ways to add them to your diet

Recipe

*Mix all the ingredients together

* Add one to half tablespoon extra virgin olive oil and balsamic dressing with a lemon squeeze or 25 grams of honey mustard dressing.

  *One can add (Protein)

 Non-veg: grilled chicken or meatballs

 Veg: falafel or chickpeas

 “These salads are-cholesterol free, low in calories, high in fibres,” she said while stating the benefits of the salad.

Will you try it?

