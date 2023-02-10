This healthy salad recipe is ‘beautifully balanced’

Staying fit is not only about exercising but also about having wholesome meals. As such, what better than a bowl of fresh veggies salad to start with?

To learn from the best, check out how celebrity yoga trainer Anshuka Parwani makes her veggie salad!

Taking to Instagram she wrote, “Made this bowl full of farm fresh veggies, the Anshuka Yoga way. This bowl of wellness is beautifully balanced.”

Ingredients

* Black rice

*Spinach

*French beans

*Mushrooms

*Red cabbage

*Shredded carrots

*Pomegranate

*Aubergine

Recipe

*Mix all the ingredients together

* Add one to half tablespoon extra virgin olive oil and balsamic dressing with a lemon squeeze or 25 grams of honey mustard dressing.

*One can add (Protein)

Non-veg: grilled chicken or meatballs

Veg: falafel or chickpeas

“These salads are-cholesterol free, low in calories, high in fibres,” she said while stating the benefits of the salad.

Will you try it?

