Try this easy muffin recipe for your tea-time munching

If staying home has renewed your interest in baking and whipping up delicious treats each day of the home quarantine, it is an ideal time to take up different bakes. Tea-time munching is something all of us struggle with. What if we tell you there is an easy and lovely treat that you can bake in a few minutes? Tea muffins which are mildly sweet make the perfect snack. If you don’t want something too sweet in the evening, muffins make for a good choice. They can also be whipped up with healthier ingredients if you prefer.
To help you get going, Michelin-starred chef Vineet Bhatia shared the yummy-looking muffin recipe, made with Darjeeling tea leaves. Alternatively, one can also use regular tea leaves in the recipe.
Take a look at the recipe of Darjeeling Tea Muffins
What if I tell you the whole recipe in just seconds? No I'm not trying to fool you! (Even though it's April 1st!) . Here's the superfast recipe – Darjeeling Tea Muffins . Try making it and don't forget to let me know how it turns out!
Ingredients
1/2 cup – Milk
2tbsp – Darjeeling tea or regular tea
115g – Butter
1 cup – Caster sugar
2 no – Eggs
1 1/2 cup – Flour
Method
*Take a pan. Add milk. Boil it.
* Add tea leaves, butter, sugar, eggs and flour. Whisk it.
*Add milk and tea mixture in the batter and gently whisk.
*Add cooked tea leaves.
*Fill in muffin moulds.
*Bake at 175 degrees for 18-20 minutes.
*Cool them down.
*Pipe cocoa and cream mixture.
*Garnish with tea leaves.
Enjoy! Depending on your taste and preferences, you can also try out other muffin recipes during this lockdown.
What say?
