Whip up the perfect winter dessert with these smart baking tips

Winters call for warm and moist dessert recipes, and while most of us would like to whip up delicious sweet treats, baking can be a messy and time-consuming affair. Moreover, missing even one step in the recipe can lead to the whole dish falling apart.

To help avoid such situations, we have listed some quick fixes, smart hacks and time saving tips that will make baking a breeze.

Grate your butter

Most recipes call for soft butter or butter at room temperature. But getting cold butter to room temperature can be time-consuming. To help you speed up the process, we suggest you grate your butter. Not only will it become soft, it will also warm faster.

Instant powdered sugar

Not all of us stock packets of powdered sugar at home, but some recipes list it as an ingredient. Don’t worry if you do not have the ingredient at hand. Just blend a cup of white grained sugar and a cup of cornstarch and you will have icing sugar in no time.

Easier measuring

It might get difficult and messy to get sticky ingredients like honey, molasses, and yeast out of measuring cups. Coating your cups with cooking spray before loading it with sticky ingredients makes the task so much easier.

Perfect slices

Cutting that perfect slice of your favourite cake, cinnamon roll, or bread dough can be challenging. While a knife is an easy tool to use for the same, it might not give the best results at all times, and can even get messy. But you can use dental floss to get neat, perfect slices every time.

Fluffier cream

The next time you make a batch of whipped cream, refrigerate your electric beater or hand beater, cream and bowl beforehand. Using cold cream and cold equipment results in fluffier whipped cream and stiffer peaks.

Moist cakes

If you are someone who likes their cake moist and soft, add a scoop of mayo to your batter. Many people swear by this trick.