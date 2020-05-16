Take a break and try these unique cookies for a change

Have you tried these lovely looking cookies? (Source: Neha Deepak Shah/Instagram) Have you tried these lovely looking cookies? (Source: Neha Deepak Shah/Instagram)

For all those who have taken to baking these days, it is always a good idea to keep exploring new recipes. Among the easiest recipes is mini cookies. The cute cookies make for a child’s favourite and are liked by adults too. So, if you are in the mood to try something new, here is a simple recipe from MasterChef India runner-up Chef Neha Deepak Shah that’s won our hearts. Take a look.

Miniature Lemon Vanilla Cookies. These are the cutest cookies that you’ll ever see. There are two parts to this recipe – the golden lemon cookies and pink vanilla piped cookies.

Here is the recipe

Lemon and Vanilla Cookies

Ingredients

1/2 cup + 1 tbsp – Maida

1/4tsp – Baking soda

A pinch of salt

1/4 cup – Softened butter

1/4 cup – Caster sugar

1/4tsp – vanilla extract

1/4tsp – Lime zest (lightly grate the top skin)

Tip: You can use powdered sugar too but then take it by weight.

1 tsp – Milk (just to bind the dough)

Creaming – Cream the butter and sugar for three to four minutes until it has combined.

Tip: You can also just do this using your hand. You don’t have to use a whisk.

Tip: In case you don’t have vanilla, you can add cinnamon, cardamom, orange zest, coffee as flavouring.

Method

*Mix the maida, baking soda and salt in a bowl and then add this to the butter-sugar mixture and combine it.

*Do not over mix the dough. Add milk to combine and bring the dough together.

*Divide the dough and make them into balls and freeze it for 30 minutes.

Piped Cute Flower cookies

Ingredients

1/2 cup – Softened butter (112 grams)

3/4 cup – Maida

2tbsp – Corn starch

6tbsp – Powdered sugar

1/4tsp – Vanilla extract

1/2tsp – Beetroot puree or red Piped Cute Flower cookies

Creaming

*Cream the butter and sugar, add vanilla to this.

*Add the beetroot puree also to this.

*Add the maida and corn flour to this and give it a good mix until it has combined.

*Pipe it on the lemon cookies and bake at 160 degrees c for 7 to 8 mins depending on size.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd