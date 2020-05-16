Take a break and try these unique cookies for a change

For all those who have taken to baking these days, it is always a good idea to keep exploring new recipes. Among the easiest recipes is mini cookies. The cute cookies make for a child’s favourite and are liked by adults too. So, if you are in the mood to try something new, here is a simple recipe from MasterChef India runner-up Chef Neha Deepak Shah that’s won our hearts. Take a look.
Miniature Lemon Vanilla Cookies. These are the cutest cookies that you’ll ever see. There are two parts to this recipe – the golden lemon cookies and pink vanilla piped cookies.
Here is the recipe
Lemon and Vanilla Cookies
Ingredients
1/2 cup + 1 tbsp – Maida
1/4tsp – Baking soda
A pinch of salt
1/4 cup – Softened butter
1/4 cup – Caster sugar
1/4tsp – vanilla extract
1/4tsp – Lime zest (lightly grate the top skin)
Tip: You can use powdered sugar too but then take it by weight.
1 tsp – Milk (just to bind the dough)
Creaming – Cream the butter and sugar for three to four minutes until it has combined.
Tip: You can also just do this using your hand. You don’t have to use a whisk.
Tip: In case you don’t have vanilla, you can add cinnamon, cardamom, orange zest, coffee as flavouring.
Method
*Mix the maida, baking soda and salt in a bowl and then add this to the butter-sugar mixture and combine it.
*Do not over mix the dough. Add milk to combine and bring the dough together.
*Divide the dough and make them into balls and freeze it for 30 minutes.
Piped Cute Flower cookies
Ingredients
1/2 cup – Softened butter (112 grams)
3/4 cup – Maida
2tbsp – Corn starch
6tbsp – Powdered sugar
1/4tsp – Vanilla extract
1/2tsp – Beetroot puree or red Piped Cute Flower cookies
Creaming
*Cream the butter and sugar, add vanilla to this.
*Add the beetroot puree also to this.
*Add the maida and corn flour to this and give it a good mix until it has combined.
*Pipe it on the lemon cookies and bake at 160 degrees c for 7 to 8 mins depending on size.
