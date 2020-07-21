Bake bao buns at home (recipe inside)

You might have tried making various kinds of buns — from vada pav to bread buns and cream buns — during your quarantine baking sessions. But have you ever tried the Taiwanese buns that are known for their slightly sweet taste? If you would like to try them, here is a simple recipe for Bao, a type of a bun that makes for a filling meal along with accompaniments like tofu.
Chef Anahita Dhondy recently shared the simple recipe on Instagram.
Ingredients
1 tsp – Dried instant yeast
140 ml – Water (at room temperature)
240 g – Maida
1 tbsp – Sugar
1 tbsp – Milk powder
1 flat tsp – Bicarbonate of soda
1 flat tsp – Baking powder
1 tbsp – Vegetable oil
Method
*Combine yeast, sugar and water in a bowl. Mix well and let it rest for 10 minutes.
*In another bowl, weigh out all the ingredients and mix to form a dough.
*Place the dough in a slightly oiled bowl and cover with a tea towel. Leave in a warm place for 45-60 minutes.
*Once doubled in size, punch down and roll into sausage-like shape.
*Cut into 12/15 pieces, each the size of a pool ball.
*Put on a tray lined with clingfilm and leave to rest for 30 minutes
*Once rested, roll each ball flat, fold over a rolling pin to make a bun and place on parchment paper. Rest on the clingfilm-lined tray for 30 minute.
*Place buns, each with its parchment, in a steamer (in batches) for 10 minutes, or until puffy.
Dhondy made chilli sesame tofu, black bean prawn, fresh salad and a BBQ sauce along with the baos.
Would you like to give it a try?
