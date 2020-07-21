Bake bao buns at home (recipe inside)

Here’s a simple recipe that you should try at home. (Source: Anahita Dhondy/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh) Here’s a simple recipe that you should try at home. (Source: Anahita Dhondy/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

You might have tried making various kinds of buns — from vada pav to bread buns and cream buns — during your quarantine baking sessions. But have you ever tried the Taiwanese buns that are known for their slightly sweet taste? If you would like to try them, here is a simple recipe for Bao, a type of a bun that makes for a filling meal along with accompaniments like tofu.

Chef Anahita Dhondy recently shared the simple recipe on Instagram.

Ingredients

1 tsp – Dried instant yeast

140 ml – Water (at room temperature)

240 g – Maida

1 tbsp – Sugar

1 tbsp – Milk powder

1 flat tsp – Bicarbonate of soda

1 flat tsp – Baking powder

1 tbsp – Vegetable oil

ALSO READ | Here’s how to bake eggless pav without an oven

Method

*Combine yeast, sugar and water in a bowl. Mix well and let it rest for 10 minutes.

*In another bowl, weigh out all the ingredients and mix to form a dough.

*Place the dough in a slightly oiled bowl and cover with a tea towel. Leave in a warm place for 45-60 minutes.

*Once doubled in size, punch down and roll into sausage-like shape.

*Cut into 12/15 pieces, each the size of a pool ball.

*Put on a tray lined with clingfilm and leave to rest for 30 minutes

*Once rested, roll each ball flat, fold over a rolling pin to make a bun and place on parchment paper. Rest on the clingfilm-lined tray for 30 minute.

*Place buns, each with its parchment, in a steamer (in batches) for 10 minutes, or until puffy.

Dhondy made chilli sesame tofu, black bean prawn, fresh salad and a BBQ sauce along with the baos.

Would you like to give it a try?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd