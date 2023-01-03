This ‘super new and unique recipe’ will be ready in just 20 minutes

Winter is here, a season that makes us indulge in new and delicious dishes. So, why not make something indulgence-worthy which is equally healthy tonight? No, don’t worry, all it will take you is 20 minutes! So, tantalise your tastebuds with something extremely unique today with chef Kunal Kapur’s “super new and unique recipe”.
“It is officially the month of #baking. Here is a super-new and unique recipe – Baked Pumpkin! Banao and sabko khilao (Make and treat everyone)!” he said.
How to make Baked Pumpkin
Prep Time – 20 minutes
Cooking time – 20minutes
Serves – 6
Ingredients
1 – Pumpkin (small)
Salt and pepper, to taste
A dash – Olive oil
For topping
⅓ cup – Onion, chopped
⅓ cup – Tomato, chopped
⅓ cup – Capsicum, chopped
A sprig – Basil leaves
2 tsp – Oregano, dried
2 tsp – Chilli flakes
½ tsp – Garlic, chopped
Salt and pepper – to taste
⅓ cup – Tomato ketchup
2 cups – Mozzarella cheese, grated
Method
*Dice the pumpkin into circular pieces. Sprinkle some salt and pepper. Add a dash of olive oil.
*Prepare the seasoning in a bowl with the toppings given.
*Spread the seasoning over the diced pumpkin pieces. Add grated mozzarella.
*Keep the pieces in a tray lined with baking paper.
*Microwave at 180 degree Celsius for 20 minutes.
*Cut the prepared baked pumpkin and enjoy!
Here are some tips if you are new to baking, according to experts from Flipkart
While baking is easier in an OTG oven, there are other simple substitutes that can be used if you do not have an OTG handy. Microwaves and gas tandoors are perfect substitutes for a convection oven. If you own a gas tandoor, you can bake anything under the sun — from pizzas to cakes. Gas tandoors are the easiest and the lowest maintenance equipment for baking. Additionally, microwaves can also be used. However, the ingredients and process might alter slightly. One can also use a pressure cooker or pan
