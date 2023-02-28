scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 28, 2023
Replace fried chips with this delicious baked alternative (recipe inside)

Cinnamon and apple make a delicious combo, and what makes this recipe worth the effort is that the chips are baked, not fried. 

"The perfect tasty and healthy snack to make this apple season!" writes Zama Organics. (Source: Zama Organics/Instagram)

If you tend to crave something crunchy whenever you feel like snacking; this recipe is for you. No, we are not talking about fried potato or corn chips, we are here with a recipe for equally tasty albeit healthy chips that will satiate your sweet tooth and make both your heart and stomach smile.

Zama Organics recently shared this recipe on their Instagram page. Check out their post below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Zama Organics (@zamaorganics)

Ingredients:

2 Apples

2 tablespoons (14 g) powdered brown sugar

2 teaspoons (6 g) cinnamon

Instructions:

• Preheat the oven to 200°F (93°C)

• Line two large baking sheets with parchment paper

• Sift powdered brown sugar into a bowl. Add cinnamon to the powdered sugar and gently whisk to combine.

• Finely slice the apples using a mandoline or sharp knife, to 116-inch. Remove the seeds from the individual slices.

• Spread the apple slices onto the lined baking sheets making one single layer. About 15 slices should fit on a half sheet pan.

• Transfer the cinnamon and sugar mixture into a sifter or strainer. Gently sprinkle each apple slice with a thin coating of the cinnamon sugar mixture.

• Turn the apple slices over and sprinkle with the remaining cinnamon sugar.

• Bake for 1 hour, then flip and bake until crisp for an additional hour.

• To test if it’s done, remove the apples from the oven and allow them to rest at room temperature for 5 minutes. If the apples are not crunchy, continue baking in 15-minute increments.

• Remove the apples from the baking sheets and allow to cool completely before storing in an airtight container.

Sweet but without using excessive sugar, this treat is a smart option if you’re watching your weight but still need something yummy and crunchy to snack on.

First published on: 28-02-2023 at 21:40 IST
