If you tend to crave something crunchy whenever you feel like snacking; this recipe is for you. No, we are not talking about fried potato or corn chips, we are here with a recipe for equally tasty albeit healthy chips that will satiate your sweet tooth and make both your heart and stomach smile.

Cinnamon and apple make a delicious combo, and what makes this recipe worth the effort is that the chips are baked, not fried.

Ingredients:

2 Apples

2 tablespoons (14 g) powdered brown sugar

2 teaspoons (6 g) cinnamon

Instructions:

• Preheat the oven to 200°F (93°C)

• Line two large baking sheets with parchment paper

• Sift powdered brown sugar into a bowl. Add cinnamon to the powdered sugar and gently whisk to combine.

• Finely slice the apples using a mandoline or sharp knife, to 116-inch. Remove the seeds from the individual slices.

• Spread the apple slices onto the lined baking sheets making one single layer. About 15 slices should fit on a half sheet pan.

• Transfer the cinnamon and sugar mixture into a sifter or strainer. Gently sprinkle each apple slice with a thin coating of the cinnamon sugar mixture.

• Turn the apple slices over and sprinkle with the remaining cinnamon sugar.

• Bake for 1 hour, then flip and bake until crisp for an additional hour.

• To test if it’s done, remove the apples from the oven and allow them to rest at room temperature for 5 minutes. If the apples are not crunchy, continue baking in 15-minute increments.

• Remove the apples from the baking sheets and allow to cool completely before storing in an airtight container.

Sweet but without using excessive sugar, this treat is a smart option if you’re watching your weight but still need something yummy and crunchy to snack on.

