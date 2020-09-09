Enjoy eggless red velvet cookies with this easy recipe

Store these in a jar and enjoy them through the week! (Photo: Shivesh Bhatia/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)

For all of you who love the red velvet flavour, today we have a special recipe — red velvet cookies. These pretty-looking cookies taste divine and you will be left wanting for so much more! So bring out your baking equipment and get ready to prepare these fiery-red cookies and store them in a jar to enjoy through the week.

Check out the recipe by Youtuber Shivesh Bhatia below.

Ingredients

1 tbsp – Red food colouring

½ tsp – Baking soda

1 tsp – Vinegar

½ cup – Butter (softened)

½ cup – Light brown sugar

½ cup – Caster sugar

½ cup – White chocolate chips

3 tbsp – Milk

1 tsp – Vanilla extract

1+ ¼ cup – All-purpose flour

2 tbsp cocoa powder

Steps

In a glass bowl, take all-purpose flour along with cocoa powder and baking soda. Mix well and set it aside.

In a separate bowl, take softened butter and beat it along with light brown and caster sugar. Keep beating until it becomes fluffy.

To this, add vanilla extract and red food colouring. Mix well and add the dry ingredients you had mixed in the first step. Combine.

In order to get the red velvet flavour, in a separate bowl mix milk and vinegar. Let it curdle.

Now add curdled milk to the red mixture and mix nicely. It is time to refrigerate the dough for at least 30 minutes.

Now preheat the oven at 180 degrees Celsius for 15-20 minutes. Until then, make sure you line your baking tray with parchment sheet.

Now take out the cookie dough and place little balls on the tray and press them flat. Bake for 12 minutes.

Take the tray out and you will notice the cookies are very moist. This is the best time add white chocolate chips. Bake the cookies for another 5 minutes. Allow them to cool down and enjoy!

