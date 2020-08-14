Bake this easy, healthy cake for your chai time today

Chai time is best enjoyed with friends and family over a delicious snack or namkeen. Why not make it more special and also welcome the weekend with a easy tea time cake that is also extremely healthy? So indulge in this simple recipe today without letting the calories bother you much. The best part is that you can even customise it according to your preference.
Patisserie chef Neha Lakhani shared the recipe of Apple Cinnamon Cake that won’t take much of your time.
Take a look.
Apple Cinnamon Cake
Ingredients
½ cup – Condensed milk
3 tbsp – Powdered sugar
½ cup – Oil
Vanilla essence
½ cup – Milk
1 cup – Whole wheat flour
1 tsp – Cinnamon powder
1 tsp – Baking powder
½ tsp – Baking soda
1 – Apple
6 – Dates
Brown sugar
Method
*Take condensed milk in a big bowl. Add powdered sugar and whisk.
*To this, add oil, milk, vanilla essence, flour mixed with cinnamon powder, baking powder and baking soda. Add apples. Add chopped dates/raisins/dry fruits. Add some brown sugar as it gives a nice, baked colour to the cake.
*Bake the cake at 170 degrees Celsius for about 45-50 mins.
*Let it cool down for an hour or more and then take it out from the mould.
*You can also add some icing sugar on top.
Tip: You can split the quantity of whole wheat flour as ½ maida- ½ atta or ¾ maida-¼ aata or ½ aata-½ oats. The content should be net one cup.
Would you like to try?
