Friday, March 05, 2021
Healthy recipe: Would you like to try eggless chocolate atta cake today?

Check out how to make it and add some sweetness to your day!

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
March 5, 2021 3:00:33 pm
Would you like to try? (Photo: Shivesh Bhatia/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)

If you are in the mood to experiment with your baking skills this weekend, then here is where you ought to be! That is because we have the perfect recipe that will allow you to indulge in a moist cake without any guilt.

Baker Shivesh Bhatia recently shared this no eggs, no maida, wholewheat chocolate walnut cake on his YouTube channel, and we could not help but share it with you!

Check out how to bake it and add some sweetness to your day.

Ingredients

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
  • 1 cup – Yoghurt
  • ½ tsp – Baking soda
  • 1 tbsp – Coffee powder
  • ½ cup – Walnuts
  • 1 tsp – Baking powder
  • ¾ cup – Castor sugar
  • 1+¼ cup – Whole wheat flour
  • 1/4 cup – Cocoa powder
  • ½ cup – Vegetable oil
  • 1 tsp – Vanilla essence
  • ⅓ cup – Milk
Steps

