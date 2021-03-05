Healthy recipe: Would you like to try eggless chocolate atta cake today?

March 5, 2021 3:00:33 pm
If you are in the mood to experiment with your baking skills this weekend, then here is where you ought to be! That is because we have the perfect recipe that will allow you to indulge in a moist cake without any guilt.
Baker Shivesh Bhatia recently shared this no eggs, no maida, wholewheat chocolate walnut cake on his YouTube channel, and we could not help but share it with you!
Check out how to bake it and add some sweetness to your day.
Ingredients
- 1 cup – Yoghurt
- ½ tsp – Baking soda
- 1 tbsp – Coffee powder
- ½ cup – Walnuts
- 1 tsp – Baking powder
- ¾ cup – Castor sugar
- 1+¼ cup – Whole wheat flour
- 1/4 cup – Cocoa powder
- ½ cup – Vegetable oil
- 1 tsp – Vanilla essence
- ⅓ cup – Milk
*Preheat your oven at 189-degree C. Next, line your cake tin with parchment paper.
*Simultaneously, mix yoghurt and baking soda together and keep aside for 5 minutes until it foams up. Also, mix all the dry ingredients in a separate bowl.
*Take another fresh bowl and add oil, caster sugar. Whisk it at medium speed until it turns pale yellow. To this, add the yoghurt and baking soda mixture and whisk well. To the same bowl, add vanilla along with warm milk and coffee.
*Combine all the wet ingredients with the dry ones and fold the mixture properly. Once done, pour the batter into the lined cake tin and add some walnuts for garnishing.
*Bake it at 30-35 minutes until a knife or a skewer comes out clean. Allow it to cool down and serve it with chocolate ganache!
