Healthy recipe: Would you like to try eggless chocolate atta cake today?

Would you like to try?

If you are in the mood to experiment with your baking skills this weekend, then here is where you ought to be! That is because we have the perfect recipe that will allow you to indulge in a moist cake without any guilt.

Baker Shivesh Bhatia recently shared this no eggs, no maida, wholewheat chocolate walnut cake on his YouTube channel, and we could not help but share it with you!

Check out how to bake it and add some sweetness to your day.

Ingredients

1 cup – Yoghurt

½ tsp – Baking soda

1 tbsp – Coffee powder

½ cup – Walnuts

1 tsp – Baking powder

¾ cup – Castor sugar

1+¼ cup – Whole wheat flour

1/4 cup – Cocoa powder

½ cup – Vegetable oil

1 tsp – Vanilla essence

⅓ cup – Milk

Steps