Confused about lunch? Try this delicious khichdi

There are days you just cannot decide what to prepare for the next meal. If today is one such day, here is a quick recipe that will make for a flavourful and healthy lunch (or even dinner) — bajra khichdi. Bajra or millets are extremely nutritious since they are rich in potassium and magnesium which allow the blood to flow more easily and also help reduce LDL or bad cholesterol in the body.
Here’s a recipe shared by chef Ranveer Brar.
#RBLockdownCookbook – Day 39 – Bajra Khichdi There's little that can go wrong with Bajra khichdi. It's wholesome, fibre rich and you can add any veggies you want to it.. Do try :) . BAJRA KHICHDI Preparation time 20 mins
Cooking time 15 mins
Serves 2 Ingredients
½ cup bajra (black millet)- soaked for 8 hours and drained
¼ cup yellow moong dal (split yellow gram), washed and drained
¼ cup tur dal/ split red gram, washed and drained
salt to taste
1 tbsp oil
1 tsp cumin seeds (jeera)
½ tsp asafetida (hing)
¼ tsp turmeric powder (haldi)
1-2 green chilies, finely chopped Processs
1. Combine the bajra, moong dal, tur dal, salt and 2 cups of water in a pressure cooker, mix well and pressure cook upto 4 whistles. Allow the steam to escape before opening the lid. Keep aside.
2. Heat ghee in a deep non-stick pan and add cumin seeds. 3. When the seeds crackle, add the asafetida, green chili and turmeric powder and sauté on a medium flame for a few seconds.
4. Add the cooked bajra-moong dal mixture and little salt, mix well and cook on a medium flame for 2 to 3 minutes, while stirring occasionally.
This is what he had to say about the recipe: “Bajra khichdi. There’s little that can go wrong with bajra khichdi. It’s wholesome, fibre rich and you can add any veggies you want to it.. Do try :)”
So, will you try this recipe?
