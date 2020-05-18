Confused about lunch? Try this delicious khichdi

Enjoy the best of health with this easy recipe. (Source: Chef Ranveer Brar/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh) Enjoy the best of health with this easy recipe. (Source: Chef Ranveer Brar/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

There are days you just cannot decide what to prepare for the next meal. If today is one such day, here is a quick recipe that will make for a flavourful and healthy lunch (or even dinner) — bajra khichdi. Bajra or millets are extremely nutritious since they are rich in potassium and magnesium which allow the blood to flow more easily and also help reduce LDL or bad cholesterol in the body.

Here’s a recipe shared by chef Ranveer Brar.

This is what he had to say about the recipe: “Bajra khichdi. There’s little that can go wrong with bajra khichdi. It’s wholesome, fibre rich and you can add any veggies you want to it.. Do try :)”

Preparation time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: 15 minutes

Serves: 2

Ingredients

1/2 cup – Bajra or black millet, soaked for 8 hours and drained

1/4 cup – yellow moong dal or split yellow gram, washed and drained

1/4 cup – Toor dal/split red gram, washed and drained

Salt to taste

1tbsp – Oil

1tsp – Cumin seeds (jeera)

1/2tsp – Asafoetida (hing)

1/4tsp – Turmeric powder (haldi)

1-2 – Green chilies, finely chopped

Method

*Put bajra, moong dal, toor dal, salt and two cups of water in a pressure cooker. Mix well and pressure cook up to four whistles. Allow the steam to escape before opening the lid. Keep aside.

*Heat ghee in a deep non-stick pan and add cumin seeds.

*Once the seeds crackle, add asafoetida, green chili, turmeric powder and sauté on medium flame for a few seconds.

*Add the cooked bajra-moong dal mixture to it and mix well. Cook on medium flame for two to three minutes, while stirring occasionally.

*Serve immediately.

So, will you try this recipe?

