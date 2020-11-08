Let’s light up festivities with bajra diyas; check out the recipe here

Would you like to try this interesting recipe today? (Photo by Shalini Rajani)

When I say millets are fun, I mean it. It’s been four years since I have been on a mission to make millets easy, interesting and tasty for everyone. And if you have been struggling to understand the very basics about millets, I have good news for you.

It’s Diwali time! And although this year, it is going to be an unusual one, I have my ways to make it brighter and happier. Last week when I shared the recipe of a simple bajra soup, I received many queries. Many of my readers requested if I can take them through the very basics of millets. And if I can simplify the whole idea of bringing millets into everyday food.

So this time, for all my readers who are regularly checking my column here, I have decided to simplify millets with a Free Live Webinar on November 21 at 10 am. The webinar will help you understand many things you may have always wanted to know about millets.

From what they are, to the different kinds, their health benefits and their sourcing, storing and shelf life, it will cover and simplify many FAQs about millets. This webinar will also drop some truth bombs and you will love taking notes on easy meal planning with millets. I have to tell you, this first step of understanding millets and little planning while cooking with them, is everything you need to start your journey.

You can reach out to my Instagram profile to get details and entry to the webinar. I will be happy to help you with my knowledge on these wonder grains.

But before that, here’s a Diwali special recipe for you to try. When I was curating this recipe, all I wanted was something quick and healthy. With this year keeping us on our toes, I hope this quick Millet Diyas recipe will save you time and light up your festivities like never before!

Pearl millet diyas with dates, nuts and seeds

Ingredients (makes 8 diyas)

* ½ cup bajra flour (homemade pearl millet flour)

* 2 tbsp A2 cow ghee (or cold pressed coconut oil)

* ½ cup freshly grated coconut

* 2 tsp pumpkin seeds

* ¼ cup palm jaggery (any natural sweetener)

* ¼ cup finely chopped walnuts

* ¼ cup coarsely chopped dates (deseeded)

* 1 tsp cardamom powder

* 2 tbsp milk (or vegan milk)

* Silver leaves to decorate

Bajra diyas in the making. (Photo by Shalini Rajani) Bajra diyas in the making. (Photo by Shalini Rajani)

Method

1. In a deep kadai (wok), heat ghee (or oil) and roast bajra flour till you get the aroma. Add grated coconut and continue to roast till the coconut is nice and crisp.

2. At this point, add palm jaggery (or any other natural sugar) followed by half a teaspoon of cardamom powder.

3. Stir it all nicely and add 2 tablespoons of dairy or vegan milk and mix all the ingredients with the help of a spatula till it comes to a dough consistency.

4. Transfer this mixture onto a flat surface and allow it to cool.

5. In the same wok, mix crushed pumpkin seeds, walnuts and dates. Mix and add half a teaspoon of cardamom powder.

6. Now divide both the mixtures in 8 equal parts.

7. Start forming diyas (lamps) with bajra coconut mixture. Fill the middle part of it with dates mixture as shown in the above picture.

8. Refrigerate for 30 minutes for it to acquire a firm shape.

9. Decorate as you like.

10. Try to consume it the same day.

Please note:

1. It is always recommended you make your own millet flour at home. Check out the below link!

2. Instead of dates, you can use dried figs, cranberries or even grated amla candy.

3. Instead of pearl millet flour (bajra), you can use sorghum flour (jowar).

4. You can add any natural sweetener of your choice.

5. Those who are vegan, can use cold pressed coconut oil instead of A2 ghee.

Health benefits of bajra millet flour

Bajra (Pearl Millet) is a good grain to have in your diet. It has high amounts of fiber and aids digestion. It also lowers your bad cholesterol while increasing the good cholesterol in your system and is, therefore, good for your cardiovascular health. It is rich in antioxidants and can prevent the occurrence of cancer, particularly breast cancer. It can help prevent asthma. It is good for your muscular system and is known for its high vitamin B content, which allows it to break down the carbohydrates and fat in your body. Furthermore, it also helps prevent celiac disease.

(Shalini Rajani is the founder of Crazy Kadchi and as a Millet Coach, she holds innovative millet cooking workshops for all age groups)

