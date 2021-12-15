Top 5 reasons to eat bajra this winter (and a delicious recipe)

Nutritionists often stress on eating seasonal foods owing to their many health benefits. Also, seasonal and local delicacies help the body clock to work as per seasonal changes and, in turn, keep illnesses at bay.

As such, while there are many winter superfoods, one that you must definitely add to your diet in the chilly months is bajra or pearl millet, known to be extremely nutritious.

“One of the best things to find in an around Maharashtra is a delicious bajra bhakri topped with sesame seeds. Not only is it healthy and nutrient rich, but also fibre loaded and low calorie,” fitness influencer Juhi Kapoor said on Instagram.

She further listed why bajra and winter go hand-in-hand.

*Rich in magnesium, potassium, and other nutrients that help lower blood pressure, magnesium is also known to reduce the risk of heart attack or stroke.

*Loaded with complex carbs which are absorbed by the body slowly, it makes you feel satiated and prevents overeating. Portion control reduces the risk of weight gain.

*It is also high in fibre and diabetes-friendly, hence does not cause sudden spikes in glucose levels.

*The insoluble fibre content in bajra acts as a prebiotic that regulates digestive health.

*Bajra is a boon for people who are allergic to gluten or follow a gluten-free diet.

But: “It is hot in potency, so eat only in winters,” said Juhi.

In case you would like to make Bajra Bhakri, here’s a special recipe from chef Sanjeev Kapoor

Ingredients

2 cups – Bajra

2-3 cups – Water

Salt

Butter

Method

*Heat two-three cups of water in a pan till lukewarm.

*Place tawa on low heat.

*Mix together ¼ bajra flour, salt and knead into a semi-hard dough using lukewarm water. Roll into a ball. Dampen the palms.

*Place ball between palms and pat into the shape of a roti. Place on moderately hot tawa.

*Cook on one side and flip. Continue cooking till it puffs up. Remove from heat and serve hot with butter. Continue the same procedure with the remaining flour.

Would you try?

