Say cheers to new beginnings of Baisakhi with these easy, nutty recipes

Use your lockdown time to cook up these Baisakhi special recipes.

It is the season of harvest and celebrating regional new year for different parts of the country. Even in a lockdown, the spirit of festivities is hard to resist. Baisakhi, one of the most popular festivals celebrated in Punjab and some other states, marks the beginning of the Sikh new year. This year, it will be celebrated on April 13 as a way of gratitude for bountiful harvests. The celebrations are often marked with special recipes amid family get-togethers. If you have been missing the festive spirit in the gloom of the lockdown, here are some easy to try recipes with a dash of health that can instantly cheer you up. If you are big fan of nuts, here’s what you should try this Baisakhi!

Almond and Custard Apple Rabri

Relish the benefits of custard Relish the benefits of custard apple with this recipe.

Serves: 4

Ingredients

2g – Custard apple pulp

1g – Double cream (fat)

30g – Caster sugar

30g – Almonds

Method

*Toast the almonds at 1 degree celsius for one minute in the oven.

*Grind toasted almonds to a coarse powder and chop the remaining.

*Mix custard apple pulp, double cream, and sugar together, add the ground almonds and mix.

*Chill in the refrigerator and garnish with chopped almonds before serving.

Almond and Seviyaan Muzaffar

Must try sweet recipe this Baisakhi. Must try sweet recipe this Baisakhi.

Serves: 3–4

Ingredients

1/2 cup – Blanched Almonds

2 cups – Seviyan (Vermicelli)

3tbsp – Ghee

1 cup – Water

1 cup – Sugar syrup

1/2tsp – Cardamom powder

A pinch – Saffron

1/4 cup – Khoya

3tbsp – Roasted almond slivers

Method

*Remove the skin of the blanched almonds and slice them finely.

*Heat ghee in a pan; roast the seviyan in ghee till it gets a golden hue.

*Remove the seviyan from the pan and remove the ghee as well. Pour the water in the pan and bring it to a boil.

*Add sugar syrup to the water.

*Add the roasted seviyan to the water and cook till they become soft. Add the cardamom powder and saffron at this stage.

*Grate the khoya and add it to the pan. And keep on stirring it.

*When the water is absorbed. Remove the pan from the heat and transfer the seviyan to a serving dish.

*Garnish with roasted almond slivers.

Almond Mixed Grain Biryani

Enjoy Enjoy Biryani with a twist.

Serves: 2 – 3 people

Ingredients

1/2 cup – Barley washed and drained

1/2 cup – Brown rice, washed and drained

1/2 cup – Pearl millet, washed and drained

2tsp – Ghee

1tsp – Garlic, chopped

Garlic, Chopped

1tbsp – Ginger, chopped

1tsp – Green chilli, chopped

1/2 cup – Baby carrots, diced

1/4 cup – Onion red, sliced

1/2tsp – Black pepper, crushed

Salt to taste

7 cups – Vegetable stock

1tsp – Cumin seeds

1 1/2tsp – Chopped coriander

1 1/2tsp – Chopped spring onion

1/4 cup – Almonds

Method

Heat ghee in a large dutch oven/pot over medium heat. Add cumin seeds & bay leaf. As it crackles add onion, green chilli, garlic & ginger; cook, stirring occasionally, until softened. Add carrots. Raise heat to medium-high, and cook, until carrots are softened, about 5 minutes. Stir in all of the grains and cook for 12 minutes. Stir in stock; bring to a boil.

• Add almonds. Cover the pot, and put in oven. Bake for 30 to 40 minutes at 180 degree celsius (check after 30 minutes; remove lid and cook a little longer if grains need to be softer). Fold in chopped herbs. Season with salt and pepper and serve immediately.

Which one would you like to try?

