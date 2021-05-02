Forget cold drinks, switch to refreshing bael sherbet this summer

Summer calls for quenching one’s thirst and drinking beverages which are soothing, colourful, flavourful, tempting as well as tasty, giving a fresh lease of life in the scorching heat. Bael juice is one such refreshing drink and also one of the oldest traditional drinks in India, which has Ayurvedic importance.

Indian bael, originally known as Aegle Marmelos, is a wonderful detox drink that cools us down, rejuvenates, cleanses, and nourishes the body with all the nutrients. This juice is commonly consumed after breaking fasts like on Maha Shivratri. It is easy to digest and is an excellent summer coolant.

Benefits of bael juice

* The fruit is no less than a bliss, as it works best against sunstroke and other health issues related to the summer season.

* It is high in fibre, vitamins and all other nutrients that are essential for human body.

* Bael fruit is rich in thiamine and riboflavin, the chemicals which are effective in detoxifying the body. Consuming its juice everyday keeps the gut healthy and diminishes all sorts of kidney problems.

* Having bael juice with jaggery effectively fights against fatigue and loss of energy.

This wonder drink is simple and easy to prepare. Chef Kunal Kapur shows us how. All you need is to follow all the instructions mentioned below:

Ingredients

Bael fruit (stone apple or wood apple) : 1 (large)

Sugar – 4 tbsp

Water – 1 lt

Mint leaves – handful

Ice cubes – handful

Salt – a tiny pinch (optional)

Method

*Using a rolling pin, break the bael and using a spoon, scoop out the pulp.

*Using your fingers, mash the pulp and remove the seeds. The seeds are quite bitter so make sure not to leave any behind.

*Add chilled water and mash it again gently. Now, add it into a strainer and using a wooden spoon, press against a sieve. Extract as much pulp through it leaving behind the large fibers.

*To this, add sugar and stir to dissolve it completely.

*In a large container, add ice cubes, crushed mint leaves and pour the juice on top. Stir and serve chilled. You may want to add a pinch of salt.

