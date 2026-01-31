The Badshah Diet: Nutritionists decode health benefits of the rapper’s punjabi favourites

"Saffron warmth, white calm, green life. the Tricolour didn’t only wave today, it fed me," the Indian rapper added.

Jan 31, 2026
badshah shares what is on his plateBadshah shares what is on his plate (Source: Instagram/@badboyshah)
A true Punjabi at heart, Badshah loves desi food. From flaky parathas slathered in makkhan to wedding mithai for traditional dessert, the Indian rapper’s Republic Day meal was not just festive but also a nod to his roots. Taking to social media, he shared everything on his plate, including Tiranga-inspired offerings.

On his plate was a paratha, a dollop of white butter, and a heap of pudina and green chilli chutney, paired with aloo gajar ki sabziNext, he showed a steel container filled with alsi ke laddoo, and finally, the “most important” part of the meal, according to him: “biyah shaadi ke bhaji,” aka a traditional assortment of sweet and savoury treats served to guests during Punjabi weddings. The platter included laddoos, mathri and namak paare.

“My plate learned patriotism before my heart did. Saffron warmth, white calm, green life. The tricolour didn’t only wave today, it fed me. Aap sabko Gantantra Diwas ki hardik shubhkamnaen,” he captioned his Instagram post.

Curious about their benefits, we reached out to dietitians who helped us decode the nutritional profile of the items on his plate:

Paratha

Edwina Raj, Head of Services – Clinical Nutrition & Dietetics, Aster CMI Hospital, Bangalore, explained that having parathas provides the body with quick energy because they are high in carbohydrates, but can also raise blood sugar levels, and can make you feel full for a few hours. According to her, what you pair your parathas with is equally important.

“Eating it with curd or vegetables slows digestion and reduces the blood sugar spike because they add protein and fibre,” she said, while pointing out that sugary or oily sides can increase calories and blood sugar. “Adding butter or ghee makes it richer but also adds more fat and calories,” said Raj, further suggesting pairing paratha with protein, fibre, or low-fat sides to make your meal healthier, keep energy steady, support smooth digestion, and keep blood sugar under control.

 

White butter

Shruti K Bhardwaj, chief dietician at Zydus Hospital, Ahmedabad, shared that white butter, also known as homemade or unsalted butter, is rich in saturated fats, which can influence cholesterol levels. White butter has a higher smoke point than regular butter, making it ideal for high-heat cooking without oxidising or burning, which can lead to harmful compounds. It also contains minimal lactose and casein, making it a suitable option for those with dairy sensitivities or intolerances. Lastly, it is a rich source of fat-soluble vitamins A, D, E, and K, which are essential for immune function, bone health, and eye health.

Alsi Laddoo

Raj said Alsi, aka flaxseed laddoos, are a popular winter treat packed with protein, fibre and healthy omega-3 fatty acids, and believed to help keep the body warm. When it comes to health benefits, they offer:

Antioxidants – Antioxidants, which are also called lignans, are abundant in flaxseeds. They help to curb free radicals in the body and slow down ageing. The lignans present in them help in combating high levels of estrogen. This also helps in maintaining balanced hormonal levels.

Dietary fibre – The soluble fibre in flax seeds produces a gel-like substance which slows down food absorption during the digestion process, and keeps you feeling fuller all day long. The insoluble fibre helps promote beneficial gut bacteria, which aid digestive health and increase your metabolic rate.

Fatty acids – Omega-3 and Omega-6 fatty acids help reduce inflammation, which can lead to weight gain by increasing oxidative stress.

Low-carb – Flaxseeds are low in starch and sugar, hence they are not high in calories. Eating them regularly is good for your health and helps in losing weight.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

