Badminton player Lakshya Sen gifts PM Modi ‘Bal Mithai’ from Almora; know more about the sweet

Sunday, May 22, 2022
May 22, 2022 8:00:38 pm
Bal Mithai, what is Bal Mithai, where is Bal Mithai from, Bal Mithai from Almora, badminton player Lakshya Sen Bal Mithai, PM Modi Bal Mithai, indian express news"I would like to thank Lakshya for bringing Almora’s Bal Mithai for me. I am so grateful that he remembered my little request," PM Modi said. (Courtesy: PMO)

Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen gifted Prime Minister Narendra Modi Almora’s famous ‘Bal Mithai’, when he met with him at his residence in New Delhi on Saturday.

The PM, while having a telephonic interaction with the Indian men’s badminton team following their historical Thomas Cup triumph, had requested Sen to bring him the sweet dish, and he complied.

“First of all, I would like to thank Lakshya for bringing Almora’s Bal Mithai for me. I am so grateful that he remembered my little request and fulfilled it,” Modi said while interacting with the Indian contingent.

To this, Sen replied: “…whenever we get an opportunity to meet you, it boosts our confidence and we feel very motivated. Even after our phone call, it’s a really great feeling for all of us. I am looking forward to winning more tournaments, meeting you and bringing Bal Mithai for you.”

What is Bal Mithai?

Bal Mithai, what is Bal Mithai, where is Bal Mithai from, Bal Mithai from Almora, badminton player Lakshya Sen Bal Mithai, PM Modi Bal Mithai, indian express news Bal Mithai is the famous sweet from Uttarakhand. It is a brown chocolate-like fudge sweet, made with roasted khoya and coated with white sugar balls. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

As mentioned earlier, Bal Mithai is a sweet dish, which looks like a brown chocolate fudge. It is made with roasted khoya and sprinkled with white balls that are made of sugar-coated poppy seeds.

It is extremely popular in the Kumaon region. The mithai is said to have been the invention of one Lala Joga Shah of Lal Bazaar, Almora, and experts believe it was the prime offering to Sun God.

It is the specialty of Almora district and is prepared by cooking khoya — which is milk thickened by heating — with cane sugar until it becomes dark brown in colour, almost like a chocolate. Then, it is allowed to cool down, after which it is pieced, mostly in the form of cubes, and then coated with small poppy seeds.

Would you like to try? Here is a recipe:

According to this video posted on chef Kunal Kapur‘s YouTube channel, the name ‘Bal Mithai’ comes from the fact that people in the Almora region refer to poppy seeds as ‘bal daana‘, owing to its small size.

