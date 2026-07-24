Badminton player Chirag Shetty opens up about 150g protein intake daily

Badminton player Chirag Shetty recently spoke about tracking his daily protein intake, sharing that he aims for 140-150 grams. “Usually, I try to have good stuff. These are as natural as possible from natural food. Then I have a protein shake,” the 2026 Singapore Open Super 750 men’s doubles title winner told Humans of Bombay in an interview.

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Dt Amreen Sheikh, chief dietitian, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, said for an elite athlete like Chirag Shetty, paying close attention to protein intake is essential because protein plays a key role in muscle repair, recovery, and maintaining performance during intense training schedules. “An intake of 140-150 grams of protein can be appropriate for someone with high physical demands, but the requirement is highly individual and depends on factors such as body weight, training intensity, and overall health,” said Sheikh.