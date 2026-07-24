Badminton player Chirag Shetty opens up about 150g protein intake daily

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Badminton player Chirag Shetty recently spoke about tracking his daily protein intake, sharing that he aims for 140-150 grams. “Usually, I try to have good stuff. These are as natural as possible from natural food. Then I have a protein shake,” the 2026 Singapore Open Super 750 men’s doubles title winner told Humans of Bombay in an interview.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Dt Amreen Sheikh, chief dietitian, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, said for an elite athlete like Chirag Shetty, paying close attention to protein intake is essential because protein plays a key role in muscle repair, recovery, and maintaining performance during intense training schedules. “An intake of 140-150 grams of protein can be appropriate for someone with high physical demands, but the requirement is highly individual and depends on factors such as body weight, training intensity, and overall health,” said Sheikh.
What stands out positively is his emphasis on obtaining most of his protein from natural food sources. “Foods such as eggs, dairy products, lean meats, fish, pulses, soy, nuts, and seeds provide not only protein but also several other nutrients that support energy production, immunity, and recovery. Building meals around these foods is generally a sustainable and balanced approach,” said Sheikh.
Protein shakes can also have a place in an athlete’s diet. “They are convenient, particularly after training sessions or during busy days when meeting protein requirements through food alone becomes challenging. However, supplements should be viewed as an addition to a well-planned diet and not a replacement for wholesome meals,” said Sheikh.
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For the average person, it is important not to assume that an athlete’s protein target should become their own benchmark. Professional athletes often have nutritional requirements that are significantly different from those of recreational exercisers or sedentary individuals.
“Rather than focusing on a specific number, people should aim for a protein intake that matches their age, activity level, and health goals, while ensuring that the rest of the diet remains balanced and varied,” clarified Sheikh.