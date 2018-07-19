Five simple bacon recipes to kick-start your appetite

Cooking with bacon, made easy! (Source: Getty Images) Cooking with bacon, made easy! (Source: Getty Images)

While a recent study might have suggested that consuming bacon might lead to poor mental health, bacon does have some amazing benefits as well. It contains vitamin B12, vitamin B-6, iron and zinc – all of which are essential nutrients for the body. So here are five bacon recipes that make for a scrumptious meal.

Red Apple, Bacon and Gruyere Cheese Sandwich

By The Pantry, Kala Ghoda, Mumbai

Red Apple, Bacon and Gruyere Cheese Sandwich.

Ingredients

2 slices – Multigrain bread

90g – Bacon

40g – Gruyere cheese

100g – Red apple slices

30g – Lettuce

Method

* Stuff apple slices, bacon, and gruyere cheese between multigrain bread.

* Squeeze some mustard sauce all over.

Peanut Butter Jam & Bacon Amazeballs with Vanilla Ice-cream

By Hauz Khas Social, New Delhi

Peanut Butter Jam & Bacon Amazeballs with Vanilla Ice-cream. Peanut Butter Jam & Bacon Amazeballs with Vanilla Ice-cream.

Ingredients

2 slices Bread

20g – Mixed Fruit jam

20g – Peanut Butter

20g – Bacon Strips

Method

* Smear bread slices with peanut butter and jam.

* Cut the sandwich into four squares.

* Take the bacon, and wrap it around the cut squares using tooth pick to keep the bacon in place.

* Deep fry until golden brown.

* Serve with vanilla ice cream.

Bacon and Roasted Brussels Sprouts Recipe

by Laura Vitale (Laura in the Kitchen)

Love roasted vegetables? Well, bacon along with roasted sprouts make for one of the perfect side dishes. Sprouts, which are full of nutrients like potassium, calcium, iron and vitamin C, when mixed with bacon will make your mouth water.

Watch the video here:



Eggs in bacon basket

Eggs combined with bacon itself makes for a full meal and is a great option to have for brunch. In order to make eggs wrapped in bacon baskets, one needs to cook the bacon ahead of time, by frying it. You can further add toppings like chopped tomatoes, cheese and mushrooms.

Watch the video here:



Bacon and egg toast

By Gregos Kitchen

One of the easiest recipes to make, bacon and egg toast make for a good breakfast option. For this, you first need to fry bacon and eggs. Then layer the bacon slices and egg fries on each toast. You can add in fried tomatoes and bell peppers for more deliciousness!

Watch the video here:



Write into the comments section and let us know your favourite recipe of the lot.

