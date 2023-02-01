If you can’t handle spicy foods, these Ayurvedic remedies will come to your rescue

Different people have different tolerance levels when it comes to eating spicy foods. As such, while spicy foods may make some people shed tears, others may simply love the experience. According to Chef Vidushi Sharma, owner of Mensho Tokyo, Delhi, it gets quite challenging to balance a dish after going liberal with the spice. However, the culinary expert said that a simple way to cut down the spiciness is to add some fat to make it milder — some crème fraiche or full-fat cream work wonders. “Another trick involves adding acidic ingredients like lime juice, tomatoes, and vinegar to balance the spice level. Also, there are very few specific dishes in which we can add sugar or honey to reduce the spiciness,” she told indianexpress.com.

But, while you may not enjoy savouring spicy foods, did you know that they come with their own benefits?

Dr Rekha Radhamony, an Ayurveda expert, highlighted the importance of having spicy foods in an Instagram post. “Just because you are intolerant to spices, you should not avoid foods with spicy/pungent taste (katu) completely from your diet,” she wrote, adding that the katu taste is a must for a complete meal, optimum digestion, absorption, and breaking down the food.

Further, the expert suggested some tips to include katu taste in your diet without burning your mouth!

The order matters

Dr Rekha suggested starting a meal with a sweet taste (eg rice). “Then have foods with salt and sour taste. Spicy foods have to be taken in the middle of your meal, which must end with an astringent taste (buttermilk),” she wrote.

Sip on licorice tea after a meal

The expert suggested drinking a cup of licorice tea after having a spicy meal to ease the burn. In 2 cups of water, add 1-inch piece of licorice root and reduce it to 1 cup. Drink it lukewarm/or at room temperature.

Reduce red or green chillies

Replace green and red chillies with other spices. (photo: Freepik) Replace green and red chillies with other spices. (photo: Freepik)

Dr Rekha suggested cutting down on red and green chillies and instead using spices like black pepper, garlic, asafoetida, etc for the spicy flavours. According to her, these spices are easier on the stomach and more digestive in nature.

Finish meal with fennel and rock sugar

“Spicy foods can cause excessive burning and thirst that can be subsided by fennel seeds,” she shared, ading that the cooling property of rock sugar further soothes the gut.

Concluding, Chef Vidushi said that people who can’t take spice from chillies can still enjoy the heat from crushed black pepper that adds a a hint of heat to a dish without burning the tongue. “Another way to flavor dishes with a punch without making them spicy is to up the umami quotient with ingredients like mushrooms or tomatoes,” she suggested.

