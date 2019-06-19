From Awadhi Murgh Biryani to Mutton Yakhni Shorba: Delicious recipes you can try today

Good food is always welcome, especially if it is mid-week! So why not make your day special by adding some delicious flavours to it and indulging in dishes like ‘Murgh Kali Mirch Ka Tikka’, ‘Awadhi Murgh Biryani’, ‘Mutton Yakhni Shorba’, and finish the meal with mouthwatering Gulab Jamuns?
Look no further as these recipes by Biryani Central are sure to make your day! Go ahead and try them today; trust us, you will love them.
Mutton Yakhni Shorba
For the shorba:
5g – Bay leaf
5g – Peppercorns
5g – Cinnamon
5g – Green cardamom whole
5g – Cloves
40g – Desi ghee
25g – Ginger garlic paste
Salt (to taste)
10g – White pepper powder
125g – Almonds paste
75g – Yoghurt
1.2l – Mutton stock
For the kofta:
250g – Boneless mutton
10g – Green cardamom powder
25g – Chopped coriander
15g – Green chillies
Oil (for frying)
Method:
For shorba:
*Heat ghee in a wok and add whole spices into it. Once they crackle, add ginger garlic paste to it and then mix beaten yogurt.
*Add almond paste into it and fry until the ghee separates.
*Add the mutton stock followed by salt (according to taste) and all the powdered spices.
For the kofta:
*Mince mutton and add ginger garlic paste, fresh coriander, green chillies, salt, white pepper powder and green cardamom powder.
*Make small round balls and deep fry in oil. Keep aside.
*Strain the shorba through muslin cloth and add the meat balls.
*Serve hot.
Murgh Kali Mirch Ka Tikka
For marinade:
2kg – Chicken tikka
Salt (to taste)
150g – Hung curd
15g – Red chilli powder
15g – Black pepper whole.
150g – Processed cheese
25g – Green cardamom powder
50g – Corn flour
50g – Kebab masala
100ml – Cream
For sauce:
100ml – Cream
50g – Chopped coriander
25g – Chopped green chillies
Silver leaf (for garnish)
Method:
*Marinate the chicken with cheese, hung curd, salt, red chili powder, half of the cream, corn flour and all powdered spices.
*Keep aside for an hour to let the chicken absorb the flavours of the ingredients.
*Skewer the chicken tikka in 8 mm skewers and cook in tandoor.
*Dum cook the chicken in oven; sprinkle kebab masala and lemon juice.
*Serve garnished with freshly chopped coriander.
Awadhi Murgh Biryani
Ingredients:
400g – Chicken leg boneless (50g)
250g – Basmati rice
25g – Brown onions
50g – Desi ghee
4 – Cloves
2 – Cinnamon sticks
1 – Bayleaf
4-6 – Green cardamom
25ml – Cream
75g – Beaten curd
Salt ( to taste)
10g – Yellow chilli powder
15g – Mace cardamom pwd.
25g – Ginger garlic paste
5ml – Rose water
5ml – Kevda water (screwpine)
1 drop – Sweet ittar
25g – Slit green chillies
25g – Mint leaves
10g – Ginger julienne
2g – Royal cumin seeds
20ml – Lemon juice
1/l – Water
100g – Whole wheat flour dough (for lining the lid)
Method:
To cook chicken:
*Marinate chicken with elaichi powder, hung curd, gulab jal, red chilly powder and cook in tandoor. Also add yellow chilly powder, saffron, ittar, kewra and gulab jal.
Prepare the rice:
*Wash, and the soak rice for 10 minutes.
*Boil water in a pan and add the whole spices, salt and lemon juice.
*Add the rice and cook till 2/3rd done.
Cooking on dum:
*Layer the chicken, and add a mixture of ghee and cream.
*Garnish with mint leaves, ginger julienne, brown onions and saffron dissolved in water.
*Line the lid with dough and seal the vessel.
*Put the vessel on an iron griddle and cook for 15 minutes.
Gulab Jamun
Ingredients:
700g – Khoya
70g – Chenna
95g – Maida
1/2tsp – Baking powder
1kg – Sugar
750ml – Water
For Stuffing:
30g – Badam
30g – Pista
30g – Kaju
1/3g – Saffron
1/2tsp – Green cardamom powder
For Garnish:
10 – Silver leaf
75 ml – Honey
25g – Chopped pistachio
1/3g – Saffron (dissolved in water)
Method:
*Mash the khoya and mix it with chenna, maida and baking powder.
*Make a tight dough of above mixture and make dumplings by adding the stuffing prepared.
*Deep fry these dumplings.
*Heat some water and add sugar in it to make sugar syrup.
*Soak stuffed dumplings in the sugar syrup.
*Garnish with silver leaf, chopped pistachio, honey and drizzle with saffron.