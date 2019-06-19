From Awadhi Murgh Biryani to Mutton Yakhni Shorba: Delicious recipes you can try today

Good food is always welcome, especially if it is mid-week! So why not make your day special by adding some delicious flavours to it and indulging in dishes like ‘Murgh Kali Mirch Ka Tikka’, ‘Awadhi Murgh Biryani’, ‘Mutton Yakhni Shorba’, and finish the meal with mouthwatering Gulab Jamuns?

Look no further as these recipes by Biryani Central are sure to make your day! Go ahead and try them today; trust us, you will love them.

Mutton Yakhni Shorba

For the shorba:

5g – Bay leaf

5g – Peppercorns

5g – Cinnamon

5g – Green cardamom whole

5g – Cloves

40g – Desi ghee

25g – Ginger garlic paste

Salt (to taste)

10g – White pepper powder

125g – Almonds paste

75g – Yoghurt

1.2l – Mutton stock

For the kofta:

250g – Boneless mutton

10g – Green cardamom powder

25g – Chopped coriander

15g – Green chillies

Oil (for frying)

Method:

For shorba:

*Heat ghee in a wok and add whole spices into it. Once they crackle, add ginger garlic paste to it and then mix beaten yogurt.

*Add almond paste into it and fry until the ghee separates.

*Add the mutton stock followed by salt (according to taste) and all the powdered spices.

For the kofta:

*Mince mutton and add ginger garlic paste, fresh coriander, green chillies, salt, white pepper powder and green cardamom powder.

*Make small round balls and deep fry in oil. Keep aside.

*Strain the shorba through muslin cloth and add the meat balls.

*Serve hot.

Murgh Kali Mirch Ka Tikka

For marinade:

2kg – Chicken tikka

Salt (to taste)

150g – Hung curd

15g – Red chilli powder

15g – Black pepper whole.

150g – Processed cheese

25g – Green cardamom powder

50g – Corn flour

50g – Kebab masala

100ml – Cream

For sauce:

100ml – Cream

50g – Chopped coriander

25g – Chopped green chillies

Silver leaf (for garnish)

Method:

*Marinate the chicken with cheese, hung curd, salt, red chili powder, half of the cream, corn flour and all powdered spices.

*Keep aside for an hour to let the chicken absorb the flavours of the ingredients.

*Skewer the chicken tikka in 8 mm skewers and cook in tandoor.

*Dum cook the chicken in oven; sprinkle kebab masala and lemon juice.

*Serve garnished with freshly chopped coriander.

Awadhi Murgh Biryani

Ingredients:

400g – Chicken leg boneless (50g)

250g – Basmati rice

25g – Brown onions

50g – Desi ghee

4 – Cloves

2 – Cinnamon sticks

1 – Bayleaf

4-6 – Green cardamom

25ml – Cream

75g – Beaten curd

Salt ( to taste)

10g – Yellow chilli powder

15g – Mace cardamom pwd.

25g – Ginger garlic paste

5ml – Rose water

5ml – Kevda water (screwpine)

1 drop – Sweet ittar

25g – Slit green chillies

25g – Mint leaves

10g – Ginger julienne

2g – Royal cumin seeds

20ml – Lemon juice

1/l – Water

100g – Whole wheat flour dough (for lining the lid)

Method:

To cook chicken:

*Marinate chicken with elaichi powder, hung curd, gulab jal, red chilly powder and cook in tandoor. Also add yellow chilly powder, saffron, ittar, kewra and gulab jal.

Prepare the rice:

*Wash, and the soak rice for 10 minutes.

*Boil water in a pan and add the whole spices, salt and lemon juice.

*Add the rice and cook till 2/3rd done.

Cooking on dum:

*Layer the chicken, and add a mixture of ghee and cream.

*Garnish with mint leaves, ginger julienne, brown onions and saffron dissolved in water.

*Line the lid with dough and seal the vessel.

*Put the vessel on an iron griddle and cook for 15 minutes.

Gulab Jamun

Ingredients:

700g – Khoya

70g – Chenna

95g – Maida

1/2tsp – Baking powder

1kg – Sugar

750ml – Water

For Stuffing:

30g – Badam

30g – Pista

30g – Kaju

1/3g – Saffron

1/2tsp – Green cardamom powder

For Garnish:

10 – Silver leaf

75 ml – Honey

25g – Chopped pistachio

1/3g – Saffron (dissolved in water)

Method:

*Mash the khoya and mix it with chenna, maida and baking powder.

*Make a tight dough of above mixture and make dumplings by adding the stuffing prepared.

*Deep fry these dumplings.

*Heat some water and add sugar in it to make sugar syrup.

*Soak stuffed dumplings in the sugar syrup.

*Garnish with silver leaf, chopped pistachio, honey and drizzle with saffron.