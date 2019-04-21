Awadhi Lamb Biryani or Scotch Eggs: Which recipe would you like to try?

Too tired of trying out the done and dusted recipes? Once in a while it is good to treat yourself to food that can brighten up your boring routine. Make way for aromatic recipes and focus on sheer indulgence this IPL season with these mouth-watering dishes. It will leave you wanting for more, guaranteed!

Awadhi Lamb Biryani by Chef Saurabh Sharma, Chef-De-Cuisine, Vivanta Dwarka, New Delhi

Ingredients:

600g – Lamb, cut into pieces

700g – Basmati rice

120g – Onions

200 ml – Fresh yogurt

24g – Ginger-garlic paste

10g – Green chilies

5g – Red chili powder

20g – Turmeric powder

8g – Coriander powder

5g – Green cardamom powder

20g – Garam masala powder

80 ml – Lemon juice

A pinch of saffron

200 ml – Milk

20g – Coriander leaves

24g – Mint leaves chopped

300 ml – Ghee

300 ml – Vegetable oil

10g – Salt

Method:

*Wash mutton and take it in a vessel. Grind green chilies, ginger, garlic, spices, fried onion, and mix them all. Then add this mixture to the meat. Cook the meat on slow flame.

*Add curd to it, mix the stuff thoroughly. Leave the mix for half an hour.

*Take 2 litres of water in a vessel and put it on the stove. When water boils well, put the rice in the vessel. Take out the semi-cooked rice and spread it on the meat and spices mixture as a layer. Take some more rice and spread as second layer.

*Finally, spread the fully cooked rice. Prepare a mixture of one cup of boiled water and 1/4 kg ghee and pour it on the rice.

*Then, put a plate on the vessel and seal the edges with dough. Put the vessel on the stove, cook for 15 minutes on medium flame.

*Turn off the stove. Leave the dish for 15 minutes.

*Awadhi Mutton Biryani is ready to be served.

Scotch eggs by Chef Sumit Sethi, Crowne Plaza Today, New Delhi Okhla

Ingredients:

8 no. – Eggs

300g – Lamb mince

1 tsp – Chopped coriander

1 tsp – Chopped parsley

Salt to taste

8o ml – Milk

50g – Flour

100g – Bread crumbs

200 ml – Oil

Black pepper to taste

Method:

*Take 8 eggs and boil them for 5 minutes. Put them in ice cold water for few minutes. Peel the eggs.

*Now, prepare the mixture for coating the eggs. Take a large bowl and mix together the minced chicken, coriander leaves, parsley and rosemary and mix well.

*Season the mixture with salt and pepper as per your taste. Knead it like dough, until everything has mixed well.

*Have three plates ready. One with handful of flour, second with beaten eggs and third with breadcrumbs.

*Roll the eggs in the flour, followed by beaten egg and bread crumbs.

*Deep fry the eggs till they become golden brown.