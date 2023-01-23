scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 23, 2023
Ayurveda alert: Why you must avoid these common food combinations

"These are 100% non-Ayurvedic combinations that should be avoided if you wish to have good digestion and reduce toxicity (ama),” Dr Rekha Radhamony, an Ayurvedic expert, wrote on Instagram

"Non-Ayurvedic combinations should be avoided, if you wish to have good digestion and reduce toxicity," said Dr Rekha Radhamony, an Ayurvedic doctor. (Representative Image: Pexels)

Eating the right foods not only keeps us satiated but also helps fuel the body. However, when we combine the wrong foods that are not compatible, we may often end up with digestive troubles. That is because, Ayurveda categorises every food as having a certain composition, quality, internal temperature, and specific actions when it enters the body and also when it is digested, read Dr Rekha Radhamony, an Ayurvedic expert, post on Instagram.

“All these parameters decide whether a food is digestible or indigestible, nourishing or non-nourishing and if it helps in the growth or does the opposite,” she added.

As such, Dr Rekha listed some common food combinations that are not good for digestive health. “These are 100% non-Ayurvedic combinations that should be avoided if you wish to have good digestion and reduce toxicity (ama),” she continued.

Some of these combinations include: 

*Milk with fresh fruits other than banana
*Cold food mixed with hot food
*Cheese with fruits
*Wheat and sesame oil
*Chicken with yoghurt
*Having hot drinks right after alcohol, honey and curd/yoghurt
*Banana mixed with yoghurt
*Milk and jaggery. “Adding jaggery as a sweetener to make it ‘healthy’ may not be so healthy for your digestion,” she warned.

Dr Anshu Vatsyan, an Ayurveda expert, earlier told indianexpress.com that Ayurveda classifies food combinations as compatible and incompatible. “Fruits, especially citrus fruits such as strawberries, grapes, oranges, amla, etc, should not be taken with milk or yoghurt. This is because this combination can lead to gastritis and a host of other gut health issues,” she said.

Additionally, one should avoid consuming non-vegetarian food items with milk and yoghurt should be avoided at night, Dr Vatsyan added.

Dr Ruchi Soni, Nutrition and Diet Expert, TonOp, too, shared that “there are many food combinations that we have been relishing but their consumption can actually harm our body”.

*Adding turmeric to chai or having turmeric-rich food items with tea can prove harmful to the body. Turmeric contains curcumin, while tea has tannin and the combination of both together may cause gastric problems such as acidity or constipation.
*Many people love banana shakes, but as per Ayurveda, banana and milk together is a bad combination and can affect your digestion as well as aggravate respiratory disorders like sinus, cold and cough.
*We all love palak paneer but spinach and paneer are not a healthy combination. Spinach or palak is rich in iron and paneer is rich in calcium. When these two food items are eaten together, calcium inhibits the nutrient absorption of iron.
*Fruits are absorbed very quickly, passing through the stomach and then absorbed in the intestines. When these fruits are combined with grains, meats or dried products, they can stay in the digestive tract too long and begin to ferment. This can cause damage to the walls of your intestine amongst other problems.
*Fish and milk should not be consumed together because two proteins should be very carefully combined in the food. Each kind of protein takes its own time to digest. Milk and fish are both proteins, and combining both can lead to the formation of Aama, or undigested food particles in the body.

