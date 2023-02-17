Welcome the weekend with this wholesome avocado smoothie bowl

Many of us tend to skip breakfast or look for quick fixes in the morning to save time. However, given the role a wholesome breakfast plays in helping us maintain our health and stay active throughout the day, it is suggested to eat something healthy for the first meal of the day.

As such, today we bring you one such breakfast recipe that is not only healthy but can be prepared in a jiffy, to help you start the weekend on a deliciously wholesome note.

Try this avocado smoothie bowl shared by chef Sanjeev Kapoor. “This wholesome avocado smoothie bowl is everything you avo wanted for breakfast,” he captioned the post.

Avocado smoothie bowl recipe

Ingredients

*2 medium avocados

*20-30 baby spinach leaves

*4 bananas, peeled and frozen

*3 tbsps blanched and peeled pistachios

*2 cups milk

*2 kiwis, peeled

*Banana slices for garnish

*Orange segments for garnish

*Fresh pomegranate pearls to sprinkle

*Edible flowers for garnish

*Halved almonds for garnish

*Desiccated coconut to sprinkle

Method

*Deseed avocado and remove pulp. Transfer it to a blender jar.

*Add baby spinach leaves, bananas, pistachios, and milk and blend to a smooth puree.

*Transfer to a serving bowl. Arrange kiwi, banana slices, and orange segments on top.

*Sprinkle pomegranate pearls on top.

*Garnish with edible flowers and halved almonds.

*Sprinkle desiccated coconut on top and serve.

Would you like to try this recipe? Tell us how you like it

