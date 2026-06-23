Forget apple, can an avocado a day keep high blood sugar away?

What happens to your body when you have an avocado every day in your diet? If a May 2026 research study published in the Current Developments in Nutrition journal is to go by, daily consumption of one avocado within the habitual diet significantly reduced glucose load (GL) by almost 14 points, without requiring significant dietary changes. The study noted that among 961 participants, the avocado-supplemented group showed a 13.7-point reduction in dietary GL. To understand if avocado is the new apple you should swear by, we reached out to an expert.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Dr Sundar Krishnan, senior consultant, internal medicine, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, said avocados can definitely fit into a diet that supports blood sugar management, but they shouldn’t be seen as a quick fix for diabetes or blood sugar issues. “What sets avocados apart is that they are naturally low in carbs and high in healthy monounsaturated fats and fibre. This combination helps slow digestion, makes you feel full, and may lessen quick spikes in blood sugar after meals,” said Dr Sundar.

Adding avocado to a balanced meal can improve blood sugar control, especially when it replaces foods high in refined carbs or unhealthy fats.

Unlike many processed snacks or high-carb foods, avocados have a very low effect on blood sugar. Dr Sundar noted that the fibre in avocados slows the rate at which glucose enters the bloodstream, while the healthy fats can lead to a steadier rise in blood sugar after eating. “Some studies suggest that diets rich in healthy fats and fiber might improve insulin sensitivity over time. However, these benefits are usually seen as part of a healthy overall diet rather than coming from just one food,” continued Dr Sundar.

What do you do for effective blood sugar control? (Photo: Freepik) What do you do for effective blood sugar control? (Photo: Freepik)

Does this mean people with diabetes should eat avocado every day?

Not necessarily, asserted Dr Sundar. “While avocados are healthy, there isn’t a set amount that guarantees better blood sugar control. It’s important to focus on a balanced diet that includes vegetables, fruits, whole grains, legumes, nuts, seeds, lean proteins, and healthy fats,” said Dr Sundar.

For many, adding avocado regularly can be a smart choice, but portion size matters because avocados are dense in calories. Those with specific dietary needs should adjust their intake based on their overall nutrition, mentioned Dr Sundar.

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What is the key takeaway?

The biggest misunderstanding is that one food can drastically change blood sugar levels on its own. “Good diabetes management relies on the broader picture — healthy eating, regular exercise, enough sleep, managing weight, controlling stress, and following prescribed treatments,” said Dr Sundar.

Avocados can be a helpful addition to a diet for diabetes due to their fibre and healthy fat content, but they are most effective as part of a complete approach to metabolic health, not just as a “daily superfood” for blood sugar control.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.