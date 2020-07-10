Make authentic Himachali siddu with this simple recipe

Siddu, a traditional Himachali dish. (Source: belly_eatz/Instagram) Siddu, a traditional Himachali dish. (Source: belly_eatz/Instagram)

The cultural diversity in our country brings forth a range of authentic dishes particular to regional cuisine. One such traditional dish is siddu, a popular dish in Himachal Pradesh.

Siddu is commonly eaten with ghee in the state during the winter season to maintain body temperature and also boost energy. It is also sometimes served with lentil broth (dal) or pudina chutney.

Cooking siddu takes time but nothing compares with its delicious taste. Here’s a recipe for making authentic siddus by Indian chef Nisha Madhulika.

Ingredients

½ cup – Urad Dal without skin

2 cup – Wheat flour

1 tsp – Active dry yeast

½ tsp and ½ tsp – Salt

2 tsp – Ghee

½ tsp- Red chilli powder

1 inch – Ginger, grated

2 – Green chilli, chopped

¼ tsp – Turmeric powder

½ pinch- Asafoetida

1 tsp – Coriander powder

Coriander leaves, finely chopped

Method

* Clean the dal in water and then soak it in water and set aside for about two hours.

*Take flour in a big bowl and add little ghee to it. To this, add yeast and some salt.

* Pour lukewarm water into the bowl and knead the dough. Make sure the dough is soft.

* Once the dough is ready, rest it for about two hours.

* Drain the extra water from dal. Grind it coarsely.

* Transfer the dal paste on a plate. Add salt to it, followed by red chilli powder, ginger and green chilli. Add turmeric powder, asafoetida, coriander powder and some coriander leaves. Mix the ingredients with the dal thoroughly. Set aside.

* Divide the dough into small pieces. Fold it into a round shape with your hands. Now roll one such piece of dough into a circular shape, making sure you keep it thick.

* Add some of the stuffing on the dough. Fold the dough from the top to cover the stuffing, forming a half moon. Press the edges or you can also fold them. Repeat with rest of the dough.

* In a pan, add 2-2.5 cups of water. Bring the water to boil.

* Grease a strainer pan with some ghee or oil. Now place the strainer pan carefully on top of the pan with water.

* Place the siddus on the strainer pan. Cover the pan and steam the siddus for 18-20 minutes on medium to high flame.

* After 20 minutes, remove the strainer pan from the stove and allow the siddus to cool for a while. Serve.

