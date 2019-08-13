Assam tea sets another international record, sells for Rs 75,000 a kg

The Assam tea that created a buzz recently has set another international record, with a kilogram of ‘Golden Butterfly’ variety selling at Rs 75,000, produced by Dikon Tea Estate. According to IANS, GTAC Secretary Dinesh Bihani informed that the tea was bought by one of the oldest tea shops in Guwahati, Assam Tea Traders for their customers. They have bought a lot of speciality teas in past auctions at record prices.

In the same report, Bihani said the GTAC has grown into a world-recognised hub for quality and specialty teas. “This auction centre has created an image of a place where records are meant to be broken and history is meant to be re-written. The GTAC is giving an opportunity to all sellers who want to sell their teas at remunerative prices. The best tea is always in good demand and the buyers are always ready to pay a handsome price,” he added.

In July, a variety of Assam tea was auctioned for Rs 50,000 per kg at the Guwahati Tea Auction Centre (GTAC). In fact, in 2018, the same tea from the same plantation — the 1,000-acre Manohari Tea Estate — created a record by becoming the most expensive tea sold at any auction in India at Rs 39,001 a kg.

Dinesh Bihani, Development Secretary of Guwahati Tea Auction Buyers Association, in a statement revealed that it was the highest price fetched by any tea in any auction centre all over the world. This year, the variety broke its own record.

While Assam tea is known for its malty flavour and strong and bright colour, the Manohari Gold tea, true to its name, gives a golden hue when brewed. As a result of oxidation, the colour changes from green to brownish in the fermentation process, and on drying, the buds turn golden. They are then segregated from the black leaves.