Assam tea variety auctioned at Rs 50,000 per kg: A look at five most expensive teas across the world

For a tea aficionado, no price might be too much for the beverage, but the truth remains it can fetch quite astronomical prices. On Tuesday, a variety of Assam tea was auctioned for Rs 50,000 per kg at the Guwahati Tea Auction Centre (GTAC). The same tea, last year, was auctioned for Rs 39,000 per kg.

Advertising

Dinesh Bihani, Development Secretary of Guwahati Tea Auction Buyers Association, in a statement revealed that it was the highest price fetched by any tea in any auction centre all over the world.

Well, if this comes as a surprise to you, here’s a list of some of the most expensive teas around the world.

ALSO READ | Assam tea auctioned at Rs 50,000 per kg

Da-Hong Pao Tea

Known for having health benefits, Da-Hong Pao Tea is considered to be the most expensive in the world. Apparently, a kilo of its leaves come for around $1.2 million.

Advertising

Panda Dung Tea

This variety of tea gets its name from an interesting story. Apparently, the excreta of panda dung is used as a fertiliser to grow this type of tea. It is said that a kilo of its tea leaves come for $7000.

Tieguanyin Tea

This is a kind of Oolong Tea which has been named after a Buddhist deity — the Iron Goddess of Mercy. This has a very distinct flavour which sets it apart from the other many varieties of oolong. One can use the leaves to make tea for at least five times without losing the taste. A kilogram of it comes for $3000.

PG Tips Diamond Tea

Manufactured by Unilever UK, the tea brand celebrated their 75th anniversary in 2005. They launched diamond-studded tea bags were worth $15,000.

Vintage Narcissus

This variety of Chinese tea comes in a unique 50-year-old box that weighs 20kg. It was exported to Singapore from China and its ownership changed many times before a collector in Hong Kong bought this for $6,500 per kg.