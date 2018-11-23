Asia on my plate: Asian Hawkers Market is back in Delhi with some delectable dishes on the menu

If you are looking to savour interesting dishes this weekend, then we have news for you. The Asian Hawkers Market is back with its 6th Edition at Select CityWalk starting today.

Advertising

A three-day festival, that will take place from November 23 to November 25, is a unique, one-of-a-kind al fresco food fest that promises to deliver the best of Chinese, Japanese, Burmese, Malaysian, Indonesian, Vietnamese, and Thai cuisines, all in one place.

Their website reads, “Discover the best of exquisite Asian flavours and let your taste buds sing the songs of praise at Asian Hawkers Market presented by Veeba from 23rd-25th November 2018 at Select CITYWALK. With the most delectable food lined up, you wouldn’t want to miss it. So share your love for food with us and bring along your friends and family to witness ‘Asia in a bowl’ for three whole days!”

In one of the stalls, MasterChef Sadaf Hussain is all set to make some delectable noodles and in other stalls, restaurants like Pa Pa Ya, Select CityWalk, Kiara – Soul Kitchen, Plum by Bent Chair Delhi, Pra Pra Prank, Karan Burman, Coffeeza, Burma Burma, Mamagoto and Youmee will plate out some of their best offerings, giving you an opportunity to sample some of the finest Asian cuisines.

Advertising

This food festival, apart from pleasing the palate, also has some great gigs lined up. The travelling music band, Nowhere Station and DJ Milaan are all set to bring music back to the streets with their gigs, among others.

The timings of the festival are from 12 pm to 11 pm.