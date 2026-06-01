Mumbai’s legendary Ashok Vada Pav ranks 25th in TasteAtlas’ ‘World’s Most Iconic Sandwiches’ list

TasteAtlas, a popular food guide, has ranked Mumbai’s iconic Ashok Vada Pav 25th in its list of The World’s Most Iconic Sandwiches, and we completely get it! An iconic street food destination in Mumbai, it has been operating for decades, having opened in 1966 and is believed to have invented vada pav. Located right next to Kirti M. Doongursee College of Arts, Science and Commerce in Dadar, they have been serving the snack to generations of food lovers, commuters, students and even celebrities.

A little history

Celebrity chef Ananya Banerjee shared the fascinating origins of the dish, revealing that vada pav was invented in the 60s or 70s by Ashok Vaidya, a street vendor near Dadar railway station in Mumbai. He combined a traditional Maharashtrian batata vada (potato fritter) with pav, inspired by the need for a quick, affordable snack for commuters and mill workers.