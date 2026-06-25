Ash gourd juice vs methi seed water: Which is better for summer health?

As temperatures rise during the summer months, many people look for natural beverages that can help them stay hydrated, energised, and comfortable in the heat. Traditional remedies and seasonal drinks often gain popularity during this time, with ash gourd juice and methi (fenugreek) seed water frequently recommended for their perceived cooling and health-promoting properties. While both are widely consumed in many Indian households, they are quite different in terms of ingredients, nutritional composition, and potential health benefits.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Choosing the right beverage may depend on factors such as a person’s age, health status, dietary goals, activity level, and tolerance to certain foods. Understanding the nutritional profiles, potential advantages, and limitations of each drink can help consumers make informed choices rather than relying solely on popular claims.

Nutritional differences and summer benefits

Kanikka Malhotra, Consultant Dietitian and Diabetes Educator, tells indianexpress.com, “Ash gourd juice is 92% water with minimal calories (12 per 100ml), providing vitamins C, B-complex, and minerals including iron and magnesium. Its high water content aids rapid rehydration during peak summer heat. The juice supports liver function and gentle detoxification without taxing digestion.”

She adds that methi seed water offers distinct advantages: rich in soluble fibre, proteins, and minerals including chromium and manganese. One teaspoon of seeds steeped overnight yields bioavailable compounds linked to improved glucose metabolism and lipid profiles. Its warming properties suit individuals with sluggish digestion, though less ideal for pure heat management.

“Nutritionally, ash gourd prioritises hydration and thermal cooling; methi prioritises metabolic support and sustained energy. Ash gourd wins for acute summer heat relief; methi serves longer-term metabolic health when heat tolerance isn’t the primary concern,” notes Malhotra.

Which drink is better for hydration, digestion, and energy?

For hydration during summer, Malhotra informs that ash gourd juice is superior. “Its 92% water content, combined with natural electrolytes (potassium, sodium), achieves rapid fluid replacement better than methi seed water, which is consumed in smaller volumes (typically 200ml steeped overnight).”

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For digestion, Malhotra mentions, both offer value but differently: ash gourd aids gentle bowel regularity and hydration of intestinal mucosa; methi strengthens digestive fire and supports glucose control during insulin-sensitive hours.

For sustained energy, she says that methi seed water edges ahead due to chromium content and protein-fibre combination, preventing sharp blood sugar spikes. However, ash gourd provides steadier, lighter energy suitable for those experiencing summer lethargy. “For most individuals seeking summer relief, ash gourd juice is the better default choice due to superior hydration and heat-modulating capacity.’

Who should be cautious about drinking them regularly?

Malhotra reveals, “Ash gourd juice is safe, but individuals with severe diarrhoea or loose stools should limit intake due to its laxative properties. Those on potassium-sparing diuretics should monitor intake given its potassium content. Pregnant women with gestational diabetes should consult providers, though moderate use is typically safe. No significant medication interactions documented.”

Methi seed water is great for people with diabetes, Malhotra asserts, but individuals taking insulin or sulphonylureas need supervision; methi enhances glucose-lowering effects, risking hypoglycaemia. “Those with thyroid disorders (especially hypothyroidism) should avoid regular consumption, as compounds in methi may interfere with thyroid hormone absorption. Individuals on anticoagulants (warfarin) should exercise caution; methi may potentiate effects. Hypotensive individuals should avoid it, as methi can lower blood pressure further. Those with a history of severe gastrointestinal reflux may experience bloating or gas.”

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Neither should replace medical management of chronic conditions. Individual tolerance varies; start with small quantities and observe response over 1-2 weeks before establishing routine use, recommends the expert.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.