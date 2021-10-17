Find out how you can experiment with ash gourd and browntop millet today

It’s fun to keep improvising with recipes and millets on an everyday basis. I had a huge ash gourd placed on my kitchen counter while my sourdough batch, Navratri workshop and 10-day millet protocol were running together. I had to do something to use it up all at once.

Today, I share a simple recipe of ash gourd curry in coconut gravy that you must have tried before. I used up half of it to make a quick dessert (halwa) and you can check out my watermelon rind halwa for the recipe, for it is exactly the same.

Ash gourd is also known as winter watermelon, and I had to try the halwa with it. It came out fabulous and my daughter loved it.

You must have tried substituting your rice with millet, but have you tried doing it with this soothing ash gourd curry? I decided to make it without onion and garlic. You can add them if you wish.

Read more for the step-by-step recipe. I also enjoyed clubbing it with steamed potatoes stir-fried and spiced with flax seeds. Sometimes impromptu ideas are the best ideas. You can reach out to my instagram to check many more millet recipes.

ASH GOURD CURRY AND BROWNTOP MILLET RICE

Ingredients (serves 4)

· 200 g ash gourd (winter melon or petha)

· 1-2 green chilies

· ½ cup coriander leaves

· ½ tsp cumin seeds (jeera) — optional

· ½ teaspoon turmeric powder (haldi)

· 2 sprigs of curry leaves (kadi patta)

· ¼ cup roasted chana

· ¾ cup coconut

· 1 dried red chilli

· 5-6 cashews

· Freshly-ground black pepper to taste

· Rock salt to taste

· 1 to 1.5 cold-pressed sesame oil

Method

1. Steam ash gourd cubes till they are tender.

2. In a small mixer jar, blend coconut, coriander, roasted chana, green chillies and salt. Add adequate water. Blend it to a thick paste.

3. In a deep pan, heat oil and add cumin seeds followed by curry leaves, cashews and dried red chilli. Once they start to splutter, add coconut coriander paste. Mix it well.

4. Add water to adjust the consistency. Let the mixture come to a boil.

5. Add steamed ash gourd cubes and mix it all nicely.

6. Turn the flame on low and cover the mixture. Allow it to cook for 5-10 minutes on low flame.

7. Check for salt. Add if required. Add freshly-ground black pepper.

8. Garnish with freshly-chopped coriander leaves.

9. Serve hot with millet rice.

10. You can pair it with ash gourd halwa.

Health benefits of ash gourd

Ash gourd is healthy, nutritious and good for the treatment of many health ailments. It acts as a natural anticoagulant in the body, promoting healthy hair and skin. It has a cooling effect on the body and in this season, you can club it with some herbs and spices to neutralise the effect.

(Shalini Rajani is a millet coach, and the founder of Crazy Kadchi. She holds innovative Millets Cooking Workshops for all age groups.)

