As Hollywood awards go meat-free, here’s looking at what comprises a plant-based meal

It seems veganism is becoming more mainstream this year than it ever was. Taking cue from the recently concluded Golden Globes ceremony, the Critics’ Choice Award, too, has decided to only serve a plant-based menu for its 25th annual ceremony on January 12. The decision comes days after Golden Globes made headlines for its conscientious choice. In fact, the organisers have confirmed that celebrity guests will be served plant-based food only, which will include vegetarian tacos, burritos and burgers.

In a statement, the CEO of the Critics Choice Association Joey Berlin said, “When planning this year’s awards show, we wanted to be mindful of the impact our event has on the environment… (I am) looking forward to providing our incredible honourees, nominees and guests with delicious and thoughtful food during our show.”

But what exactly comprises a plant-based, meat-free diet, and how healthy is it?

As the name suggests, a plant-based diet is one that mostly focuses on foods that are sourced from plants. While some interpret it as a fully vegan diet, others see it as a diet that mainly focuses on plant foods, such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains, nuts, and legumes, with occasional consumption of meat, fish or dairy products.

The health benefits

According to a 2019 study published in Journal of the American Heart Association, middle-aged adults who consume more of plant-based foods and less of animal products are likely to have a healthier heart, with a lower risk of heart diseases. And according to the American Heart Association, eating less meat can also reduce the risk of a stroke, high cholesterol and blood pressure problems, type 2 diabetes and obesity.

Additionally, experts say that a plant-based diet also offers better weight management, given that water content and fibre in fruits and vegetables can make a person feel fuller and increase energy.

What to eat

Nutritionists insist on having a diet that has fruits such as berries, bananas, apples, grapes, melons, citrus fruits, among others; vegetables like broccoli, beetroot, cauliflower, carrots, tomatoes, peppers, etc.; legumes like kidney beans, black beans, peas and chickpeas; seeds, nuts, whole grains, and plant-based milk like coconut, almond, soy, to name a few.

