‘A blend of science, art and creativity’: Into the delightfully sweet world of artisanal ice creams

Ice creams are loved by all. They are a great way to start and finish a day, and also serve as the perfect solution to everything in between. So, it is not surprising it is a part of almost all major celebrations — after all, a scoop of this cold and sweet delicacy is enough to uplift everyone’s spirits.

Regular ice creams, however, are often mass-produced with artificial flavours, colours and essence. Additionally, they have excessive sugar and vegetable fats making them extremely unhealthy and harmful for consumption.

To counter these, a new trend of artisanal ice cream has started in the country. What took off a few years ago, is now slowly picking up pace, and today there is an array of artisanal ice cream brands to choose from. They are becoming people’s preferred choice of ice creams.

“Ever since I’ve tried artisanal ice cream, it has become my favourite. I prefer it over regular ice creams because it is so rich and delicious in taste,” said Avantika Singh, a 21-year-old law student.

If you, too, wish to try some unique artisanal flavours, we’ve got you covered!

How are artisanal ice creams different?

“Artisanal ice creams are rare ice creams that are produced in small qualities,” said Pavan Jambagi, co-founder and creative head of Jaatre Finest Ice Cream, which he started with his wife Shilpi Bhargava. He added that making such ice creams is “a blend of science, art and creativity”.

Agreed Aditya Tripathi, founder of Cold Love Ice Cream. “Artisanal ice creams are more labour-intensive as they are made in small batches with real products as opposed to commercial ice creams that have tons of preservatives and artificial flavours“.

Artisanal ice creams offer a unique combination of flavours. (Source: Cold Love Ice Cream) Artisanal ice creams offer a unique combination of flavours. (Source: Cold Love Ice Cream)

Ingredients

Instead of relying on artificial flavours and premixes, artisanal ice cream brands source their ingredients from local farms and dairies.

Pashmi Shah Agarwal, who founded the artisanal ice cream brand Get-A-Whey with her brother Jash Shah, said, “To give our ice creams a healthy and natural flavour, we source our milk from a local dairy farm in Maharashtra and other products from different vendors across the country. We do not add any added preservatives or flavouring so that we can bring out an indulgent flavour in our ice creams.”

“We did a lot of research to finalise the suppliers for the ingredients of our ice creams. We specially source milk from a dairy farm in Alwar and other fruits and products from different vendors to ensure our ice creams are completely natural and rich in taste,” Tripathi told indianexpress.com.

Flavours

What also makes artisanal ice creams different is the unique flavour combinations they offer. From chocolate orange and vanilla blueberry flavours offered by Jaatre to boozy Baileys and white chocolate green chilly flavours available at Cold Love Ice Cream, ice cream lovers will be spoilt for choices.

“We try to play with opposite ingredients that have the quality to balance out milk and cream. We follow a flavour palette that is a mix of Indian as well as international,” Jambagi shared. He added that one needs to be “mindful while experimenting and should have a long-term approach instead of following a trend.”

“Get-A-Whey currently offers 12 flavours that are all from the international palette. We try to bring international flavours to India,” Agarwal told indianexpress.com.

Cold Love’s founder explained they “work with some experienced chefs to develop different flavours for our brand.”

Jaatre is moving towards a sustainability model by eliminating the use of all kinds of plastics and paper. (Source: Jaatre Ice Cream/Instagram) Jaatre is moving towards a sustainability model by eliminating the use of all kinds of plastics and paper. (Source: Jaatre Ice Cream/Instagram)

Are artisanal ice creams a healthier alternative?

While ice creams taste delicious, they come with an added worry of calories and health. Artisanal ice creams, however, reduce this dilemma to a certain extent.

Agarwal, who is a fitness enthusiast, said, “Our ice-creams are guilt-free as they do not have any added sugar. To bring sweetness, we use an organic sweetener, making them completely safe for people with diabetes, too.” She further explained that the ice cream’s calories range around 120-160 which is “half of the traditional ice creams”.

Tripathi highlighted the growing awareness about health among people. He said, “As people are growing more conscious about what is entering into their bodies, they are avoiding the consumption of chemicals that are generally found in commercial ice creams to extend their shelf life. To counter that, we add only natural ingredients so that there’s nothing harmful entering your body.”

Jaatre, on the other hand, has employed the use of coconut shells and terracotta cups to serve ice creams. They are moving towards a 100 per cent sustainability model by eliminating the use of all kinds of plastics and paper, the founders said.