This celebrity chef made Armaan Jain-Anissa Malhotra’s grand wedding cake

Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra’s wedding cake was made by a celebrity chef. (Source: armaanwedding/Instagram, sarahtodd/ Instagram) Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra’s wedding cake was made by a celebrity chef. (Source: armaanwedding/Instagram, sarahtodd/ Instagram)

At Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra’s recently held wedding, Bollywood A-listers who attended the event and their dance performances became the highlight of the occasion but its grandeur was not just limited to that. We are talking about the couple’s grand wedding cake that was made by celebrity chef Sarah Todd.

Todd recently shared a short video on Instagram where she is seen putting icing on the wedding cake, along with other chefs. The cake seems to have multiple layers and is spread out on a large table. In another video, Todd is seen ushering the newly married couple to the cake-making counter. “So glad we could celebrate with you both @therealarmaanjain x @anissamalhotra and so happy I could make your cake,” the chef captioned her post. Take a look:

Who is Sarah Todd?

Todd is a model-turned-chef who won MasterChef Australia in 2014. She authored her first cookbook titled The Healthy Model Cookbook, in 2016. She is currently running the Antares Restaurant & Beach Club at Vagator beach in Goa. She has also filmed six television series, some among them being My Restaurant in India and Serve it Like Sarah.

Other celebrity wedding cakes

From Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja to Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, celebrities have taken special care to customise their wedding cakes, not just in terms of their extravagance but their quality too. Here’s a look at some of the other celebrity wedding cakes that caught our attention.

1. Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja

The celebrity couple’s stunning wedding and reception cakes were made by popular pastry chef Pooja Dhingra. While the former was a two-tier chocolate cake with interesting figurines of the bride and groom on top, the latter turned out to be a more extravagant six-tier cake. “This was one of the hardest cakes for me to design because what can you make for a couple that’s anything but conventional. A couple that doesn’t fit into boxes. Something with layers, with textures, where colours merge and blend and shine. Something with structure but also flowing, something solid but full of warmth and love,” Dhingra wrote on Instagram.

2. Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas

As resplendent as their wedding was, the couple made sure their cake was equally majestic. Their gigantic wedding cake was almost 18ft tall and in six tiers, reportedly baked by chefs flown in from Dubai and Kuwait. Take a look:

3. Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

According to reports, Deepika and Ranveer got Swiss bakers and chefs to make decadent desserts and a lavish cake for their wedding.

4. Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta

The couple got a special tiered cake decorated with flowers made for their engagement by Mumbai’s Deliciae Patisserie. Bunty Mahajan, the chef who made the cake, had said, “Put my heart and soul into this one, to make it as perfect as possible!”

